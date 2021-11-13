The third- and fourth-graders in Jennifer Galusha’s class at Tinmouth Mountain School followed deer tracks last winter. Together, the students and teacher at the elementary school, which is about 15 miles south of Rutland, watched where the deer were coming and going from. They asked themselves why the deer were in this particular spot.
In this way, the wildlife around the school came to life for the children, says Galusha. And, she saw something come alive in the students, too.
“There’s a spark in them when we come outside,” she says.
Galusha is one of many teachers who are getting creative and finding new ways to bring kids outside during a pandemic. In the winter, though, it can be tough for kids to learn outside, especially older kids, like the third and fourth graders who are learning reading and writing comprehension, math, and science. It’s hard for them to take their gloves off to write while they’re outside because it’s too cold, for example, explains Galusha.
But a new virtual and interactive program offered by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife for the first time last year had her students finding animal tracks in the snow last winter, measuring them, identifying them, learning about habitat, and researching and writing about the animals around them. They’re doing science, math, and writing, all while learning about Vermont’s wildlife.
The virtual program for elementary school classes, from grades one through six, is called “Scats and Tracks,” and it’s being offered again this year. By joining Fish and Wildlife Department experts either live on Zoom or by watching a pre-recorded presentation, students learn nature facts about the animals. Students and teachers are also able to ask questions about these species, either in person on Zoom or in follow-up emails. Then, they take it all outside, again with support from the wildlife educators.
“All of these kids have different relationships with wildlife,” explains Corey Hart, by phone. He is an education specialist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and he says, “Some kids might be from families that hunt, or some might be from cities with no previous interaction with wildlife.” Either way, the whole point is to get them introduced to the species we have in Vermont.
The virtual program was an adaptation of their in-person programs offered in years past, in which educators went into the classroom. Now, through the virtual program, these same educators are accessing more schools and students with virtual presentations and question and answer sessions. The animals change from year to year to avoid repeats for returning students. This year, the program will focus on gray fox, beaver, gray squirrel, and eastern wild turkey.
Last year, one of the animals included in the virtual program was white-tailed deer. In the pre-recorded video about the species, Hart stood in a snowy field to talk about deer habitat.
“To be successful in the woods and to be able to look for signs of these animals, we need to talk about their habitat first,” Hart explained in the video.
“Habitat,” he continued, “is something all animals need, even we need a habitat. Basically, it’s our home, where everything you need is there. Animals also have a home, but what a deer needs and what a bear needs are different things.” He goes on to explain that we all need food, water, and shelter, and to have any luck finding signs of deer, it’s helpful to understand what deer eat. This, he points out, changes from season to season.
Back on the phone, Hart explains that habitat is one of the key concepts that educators cover in this series. Students learn what habitat is and what these animals need to survive. “We get kids thinking critically about what animals need,” he says. And they touch on wildlife management and the threat of habitat loss.
“A loss of habitat is happening,” Hart says, “so we talk about how important connected habitat is, like the national forest we have here in Vermont, which is this huge swath of connected land.”
Back in Tinmouth, Galusha says the Scats and Tracks program is perfect for her class because it gets them outside, it meets science standards, and the students get to ask questions of a real, live expert.
“It really brought the outdoors to life for them, and it brought science to life,” she says.
Together, her students have tracked deer, turkey, mice, squirrels, and rabbit during the winter. While watching her students learn in this hands-on way in the outdoors, she says she sees a new light in them.
“It’s opening their eyes, and they’re seeing that learning can happen anywhere,” she says. Plus, it’s exciting to her that she gets to do the program again this year. “I get to learn too.”
Scats and Tracks live virtual sessions will take place weekly during January 2022. Educators that choose the pre-recorded option will receive the video links and additional information in late 2021.
To register for the program, educators should contact Education Specialist Corey Hart by emailing him at corey.hart@vermont.gov or calling him at 802-505-5562. The homeschool community is also encouraged to reach out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.