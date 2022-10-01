When I called Mike Covey, of Williamstown, to talk about hunting, the phone rang a few times and then stopped. On the line there were muffled rustling sounds, then a faint “Hello?” I introduced myself, and Covey replied, in a whisper, “I’m currently in a tree stand in central New Hampshire. Can I call you back?” I knew I had called the right person to talk about hunting.
The arrival of fall means apples, foliage and firewood, and it also marks the onset of many hunting seasons, including bear, moose, turkey and deer. While deer rifle season is by far the most popular, hunters are actively out throughout the season. That means outdoor recreationists, like hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and dog walkers need to take extra precautions to stay safe when traveling through the woods. But that doesn’t mean, says Covey, people can’t still get outside and enjoy the beautiful season upon us.
“Don’t be afraid to be out in the woods during hunting season,” he says. “There is room for everybody.” The important piece, he says, is to be respectful of each other.
It helps, says Covey, to wear a bright color, plus, he adds, people out enjoying the woods tend to make a lot of noise. He regularly hunts on family property in New Hampshire, where his great-grandfather purchased land in 1876, and in one spot, where he is high up on a ledge, he can hear people coming long before they get near him. “So, there are a lot of things going for you,” he says.
Nicole Meier, with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, has several specific safety tips for people heading outside during hunting season.
“When we’re doing anything in the woods, the safest colors to wear are bright colors, especially that blaze orange,” says Meier. Blaze orange, also called hunter orange, is an intense fluorescent orange with high visibility, even in dim light, such as early mornings and late afternoons when hunters are often more likely to be out.
A hunter education video produced by Kalkomey Enterprises, a group that develops safety education courses for boaters, hunters, snowmobilers and others, shows exactly why blaze orange is so important and how to wear it. Called “Effectiveness of Blaze Orange,” found on YouTube, the video challenges viewers to spot hunters who aren’t wearing blaze orange in several scenes. Each time, the viewer has five seconds to spot the hunter, and it is virtually impossible until they put on their blaze orange apparel.
Another segment of the video compares the different ways to wear blaze orange, including a baseball cap, a jacket, a vest, and a jacket-and-cap combo. Then, hunters donning each option walk backward into the woods and quickly, all of them go out of view, except the hunter wearing the jacket-and-hat combo, who can, by far, be seen from the farthest distance.
“Clearly, a full blaze orange top and hat is the most visible,” says the voice of the woman narrating the video.
Says Meier, “Whether you’re a hunter, hiker or walking your dog, everyone, including you and your dog, should be wearing blaze orange.”
Wearing blaze orange is just one of several tips Meier has to help people enjoy the outdoors safely during hunting season. At dark times, she adds, like early in the morning or in the evening, or even on a dark rainy day, it is a good idea to carry a flashlight or wear a headlamp for good visibility. Carrying binoculars can help you positively identify another person, be it a hiker or a hunter, as well. If you’re on the water, Meier says, it is important to always wear a personal floatation device (PFD) and during hunting season, it’s a good idea to wear a blaze orange PFD. Lastly, a whistle can help in emergency situations. A pattern of three short blasts is a universally-recognized distress call.
“People enjoy the outdoors in a variety of ways and as long as everyone treats each other with respect, there are rarely conflicts,” Meier was quoted as saying in a recent press release. “Hunting is an extremely safe activity. Hunting-related incidents in Vermont are very rare and are almost always either minor, self-inflicted or within hunting parties.”
Of course, the recent hunting accident in Huntington, in which one hunter was shot in the abdomen by another hunter and neither were wearing blaze orange, has safety at the very forefront of everyone’s mind right now.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife has these suggestions to safely enjoy the woods in autumn:
— Know when hunting takes place. Season dates are available in the free Vermont Hunting and Trapping Official Regulations Digest, available at gas stations and general stores, and at vtfishandwildlife.com online.
— Most hunting in Vermont is concentrated during the two-week rifle season, the week before and the week of Thanksgiving.
— Youth deer rifle weekend occurs around the first weekend of November.
— Archery season is in October and muzzleloader season is the first week of December, though both activities see far fewer hunters than rifle season.
— Wear bright colors. An orange vest is particularly helpful during rifle seasons.
— Plan outings closer to the middle of the day, when the lighting is better and fewer people are hunting.
— Walk dogs on leash and consider getting a bright orange collar or vest for your dog.
Favor high-use public areas or trails, since hunters tend to avoid areas where many other people are already hiking or walking their dog.
Diane Lashoones, who owns Water Tower Farm in Marshfield with her husband, has a few tips for horseback riders, in particular. When it comes to riding on private land, she encourages communication between landowners and hunters. She stresses the importance of knowing who is hunting on the land, where they are, and when they will be there, if possible. Wearing orange, “talking up a storm,” and avoiding early morning and late-day rides are also helpful for horseback riders. Plus, she cautions, be aware that hunters are going to get the wildlife moving around, so horses are going to be more vigilant. Mostly, though, her tips come down to common sense: Have permission from the landowner to hunt or ride, and for hunters, know what you’re shooting at, because horses can be deer-colored, she explains.
“With a little planning, hunters and other outdoor recreationists can both safely and courteously enjoy their pursuits and share the woods without any issues,” says Meier. “Everyone should feel welcome in the woods at any time of year.”
Covey concurs. “Don’t be afraid to get out there and enjoy the fall,” he says. It’s a beautiful season, and there is room for everybody, with a few safety precautions in mind.
