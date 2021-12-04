There is something about sliding on snow.
It’s why the sound of a plow truck in the wee hours of a dark winter morning still sends a surge of excitement through me. As a child growing up in the quiet corner of Connecticut, that sound meant there was a good chance it was a snow day. Now, as an adult on a dirt road in northeastern Vermont, I still love to hear the low rumble and clanking sounds of a plow truck. The kid in me wants to go play in the fresh fluffy flakes!
My house had the neighborhood sledding hill when I was a child. Whether there was a delay or an all-out cancellation for snow, all the children made their way to our hill with their bright orange, green and blue sleds. My family had old-fashioned wooden sleds with the red runners and steering bars and a toboggan, for added fun. We would build jumps, see who could get the farthest down the hill, try to stand up in our sleds, and cram as many kids onto the toboggan as we could. Later, we’d head inside to warm up by my parents’ old wood cook stove to dry our hats and mittens by the fire and have popcorn and hot cocoa.
In college, the child-like sledding fun continued. This time, we scrounged for things to use as sleds. We sent it down the side of the college green on lunch trays from the cafeteria and our empty laundry baskets, our dirty laundry dumped out on our dorm-room floors.
Now, as an adult, I’m hitting the sledding hill with my daughter for a chance to feel like a kid again. After the recent snowfall, I dug out our trusty old sleds, but they’re starting to show some signs of wear. So, the next time I went into town, I looked around to see what the latest options are for sliding on snow.
At Onion River Outdoors, in downtown Montpelier, the store is decked out for holiday shopping with festive decorations and loads of winter gear. Their sled display is right by the front door, and they’re all stocked up with numerous options and price points.
When it comes to choosing the best sled for your family, marketing manager Alison Pineault says she asks a few questions of customers before recommending a sled.
“The biggest thing I look for is where they’re bringing it,” Pineault explains. For example, if a family plans to hike to their sledding spot, she recommends a small plastic sled with a handle. At $10, it is affordable and the small size makes it easily transportable.
“Something smaller is going to be a lot easier to throw on your pack if you’re hiking out to a hill,” she says.
Alternatively, bulkier plastic sleds with ropes and handles make great options for families who are driving right up to the sledding hill. These sleds are heavier and more cumbersome to carry, but they make up for these traits by being a littler burlier. As always, there are also inflatable tubes, too, with small and large options running about $30 and $55, respectively.
For the kids who like to push the limits of sledding by standing up in their sleds, there is a new model that will fit the bill perfectly. It looks like a scooter without wheels, and has a broad base to stand on, with grippy traction to hold little feet in place.
“It’s like baby’s first snowboard,” says sales associate Caleb Fredette of this model, which is priced at $35. “It’s going to give them the feeling of learning how to snowboard.”
As a small group gathered around the sleds at Onion River Outdoors, hard goods buyer Ryan Leclerc pointed out that most of their options are what he called “backyard recreation sleds.” But, he said, the more adventurous sledder might bypass the sledding hill and head for the mountains.
“I hiked Camel’s Hump one year and every person coming down was on something like that,” he said, pointing to the small $10 sled that is basically a round piece of plastic with a handle. “I felt really bummed I didn’t think of that,” he said with a chuckle. “Every type of iteration of that kind of sled is something you can just strap to your pack, hike up, and ride down.”
The extreme sledder, however, will be glad to know, Leclerc added, that a new shipment of Mad River Rockets arrived just before this weekend. The Vermont-based company is offering a new model this year and, while the sleds have far higher price ranges than the stores other models, at $185 to $240 depending on the model, they have a well-earned diehard following.
Leclerc says this sled is for the sledder who wants to hike up big mountains and then ride back down, but these models offer far more steering control than basic plastic sleds.
“These sleds are for deep powder, you’re strapped on your knees, you can really control it,” says Leclerc. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s basically going down the mountain on a sled.”
With sledding become more of an extreme sport, Leclerc says helmets and goggles are becoming more popular. Although these are also becoming popular for families on tamer sledding hills. “Especially with the Mad River Rockets,” says Leclerc, “because you’re basically coming down the mountain through the trees.”
Around the corner at Woodbury Mountain Toys, owner Karen Williams also just got in some new snow products. The store carries the same small plastic sleds as Onion River Outdoors, as well as inner tubes, plus snowball makers, snow molds and snow shovels for kids.
“We’re well stocked for the holidays,” says Williams of their snow-fun inventory.
When it comes to sliding on snow, there are lots of options. And, if these are out of reach, there are always lunch trays and laundry baskets.
