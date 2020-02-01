CASTLETON — It is something of a challenge to replace a person who was a legend in his time. Tom Evanoika ran his bait and tackle shop for many years. He had a reputation as a local character who spoke his mind. He was also a fair businessman who honored his customers.
Evanoika died, and his business, Tom’s Bait and Tackle Shop, was purchased by Rob and Jessica Steele some 16 years ago. Rob could have changed the name of his business, but he decided to stick with the “Tom’s” brand instead.
Today, the business still thrives. Anglers come into the well-stocked store for bait, tackle, fishing rods and reels, and for tips about where the fish are active. And the old wood stove, off in the corner, going strong in cold February weather, is a nice touch, even if you’re on the way to Lake Bomoseen with temperatures in the teens and a good wind blowing off the ice. But that, as any veteran ice fisherman will say, is ice fishing.
I wondered why Steele kept Evanoika’s name on his business, and he answered by saying that it simply made sense.
“He’s the one that opened the business and kept it going. Everybody knows the business was Tom’s. It made no sense to change the name. It was a good business decision,” Steele said.
Moreover, the 39-year-old Steele knew Tom from way back, having worked at the bait shop while he was in his younger years.
“I worked here all through high school for Tom, worked here since 1997,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for anybody better to work for.”
The job has its perks, Steele said, and meeting with customers and speaking the language of fishing means his work has its rewards.
“We get a lot of interesting people in here,” he said.
With some of the local fishing derbies underway and the two biggest derbies — the Lake Bomoseen Ice Fishing Derby, Feb. 15 and 16, and The Great Benson Fish Derby, Feb. 22 and 23 — Steele is now in the midst of a boom in business.
“Winter is our busiest time, with ice fishing keeping us really going,” he said. “February is our busiest month, for sure.
“I’m my own boss,” Steele said. “Nobody tells me what I have to do on any given day.”
Meanwhile, Steele is an avid fisherman who does not get many opportunities to pursue the sport.
“I got out on Christmas Day and caught a few perch,” he said. “I do not get out as much as I’d like to.”
The slowest time for business is in the fall, Steele said. He closes the shop the last week in October and re-opens the day after Thanksgiving.
Steele said that bait laws enacted by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department put such a big strain on his business that he came close to shutting his store down.
“Everything that Fish & Wildlife does makes our life tougher,” Steele said in an interview at his shop. “The bait regulations really have changed things 100%.”
According to the Fish & Wildlife website, “Baitfish regulations are designed to protect Vermont’s fish populations and fishing opportunities by managing the movement of baitfish to prevent the introduction or spread of fish diseases and other aquatic invasive species.”
“The way the regulations are written, it makes it virtually impossible for us to harvest our own bait,” he said. “All of the bait we get now we have to purchase.”
The bait regulations that went into effect about a dozen years ago put an end to Steele’s and other bait shops collecting their own bait fish from nearby waters. Steele said the bait regulations took away about half of his income.
“I didn’t know if we were going to make it, back then,” he said. “We had to change our strategy to continue our business.”
It could be a stretch, but if Tom Evanoika, whom I happened to admire for both his Vermont character and his cut-the-BS talk, happens to be looking down at his bait shop and how it has fared since his passing, he just might be wearing a big smile.
