Frogs hop and splash along the edges of the small pond, resting in the shallow water, basking in the warm late-summer sun and snacking on insects — but the hunters are about to become the hunted.
A half-dozen green frogs are scattered across one side of the pond, sitting perfectly still as they rest and look for prey, when my wife notices movement just a few feet from where we stand.
“A snake,” she exclaims, as a garter snake slowly comes into our view.
It stops not 10 feet from me, and I drop to the ground, not quite instinctively, but without thinking, knowing if I’m going to get an interesting photo, it’s going to be at eye level with the snake.
I lie face down, arms stretched in front, feet stretched behind me, prompting a couple of frogs to hop into the water in the process. I pull my camera to my eye and find the snake in the viewfinder, and fire off two frames before it disappears into the grass at the pond’s edge.
“Rats,” I say in my head, and quickly stand up to see if I can see the reptile from above.
I discover it has silently moved about 5 feet in a couple of seconds, moving up onto a rock above the water. My first thought was it wanted to look down on the frogs, but snakes don’t see well, so I quickly realized it wasn’t seeking a better view.
It was following the scent of a frog.
I shot a couple of dozen shots from above, then flopped back on the ground to look this beautiful creature in the eye, a copper-colored, unblinking orb with a large black pupil. (Snakes don’t have eyelids; their eyes are covered with a clear protective covering called a spectacle.)
The snake, now just half a foot from the water’s edge and a few inches above it, confirmed my thoughts about smell: its tongue poked out repeatedly, sometimes straight forward more than an inch, sometimes curling upward slightly above the top of its head.
Sometimes the points of its forked tongue remained side by side; other times they went in different directions, each appearing to have a life of its own.
The snake was “looking” for the frogs with its tongue by “tasting” the air for their smell.
Now, I can visualize some readers silently recoiling in their heads. For millennia, human beings have feared and even hated snakes. Yet one psychological study in Europe found that the more dangerous a snake tended to be, the more beautiful it was described by viewers.
This snake was no danger whatsoever — but it was a thing of evolutionary beauty.
Its short, flat head was covered with thick, smooth scales akin to armor. The 3-foot body, with alternating yellow and brown (nearly black) stripes, was highlighted by black dots interspersed along its length.
And those eyes! The color of a brand new penny, they might not have seen well, but they gave this most common of snakes an air of regality.
I watched it continue to hunt as the frogs sat like gargoyles, the snake sometimes moving quickly, sometimes still as the dead. It didn’t catch anything before I decided to move on, but success felt somehow inevitable.
The frogs probably had different thoughts or feelings about the newest member of their pond community, but I, for one, was gleeful for the opportunity to see it.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
