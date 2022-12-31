I’ve often thought that unexpected wildlife encounters can be among the most memorable, and a recent visit with a California condor solidified that belief.
My brother, Paul, and I recently hiked at Zion National Park, one of several western sites where California condors are now recovering after virtual extinction in the 1980s.
Just 27 of them were left in the wild when they were captured one by one in 1987, and the government and several partners across the west began a captive breeding project to save the prehistoric birds.
I’d seen condors only once before, long distance, near the Vermilion Cliffs in northern Arizona, and until we arrived at Zion in mid-December, was unaware they had established a foothold there.
After learning that released condors were now breeding in the park, I hoped we’d catch a glimpse of them as we hiked during the next couple of days.
We saw four of the giant birds numerous times, usually high overhead as they effortlessly rode the thermals. At one point, Paul hiked up a little way from a flat section, or saddle, of the Angel’s Landing Trail, while I stayed there in hopes of seeing the birds flying on either side of the trail, which dropped off steeply left and right.
The birds flew back and forth occasionally, far above, for about 20 minutes before one made a much closer pass.
It landed on a big rock mere feet from the trail, where a few hikers were resting after coming down from the peak, others preparing for the final push up the harrowing pinnacle.
A few bushes and shrubs were between the hikers and the bird, and no one but me seemed to notice it had landed about 30 feet away.
The big bird — California condors can weight up to 26 pounds, with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet — took off almost immediately and disappeared down the narrow canyon that hosts the trail, heading in the same direction we would be going.
My brother soon rejoined me, and with the hopeful anticipation of a child on Christmas morning, I started down the trail. Not a quarter-mile later, I spotted the condor, which was now sitting farther off the trail but plainly visible.
“There she is!” I said as soon as I spotted her.
“Where?” my brother asked. “I don’t see it.”
“Right there,” I said, as we both looked in the same direction. I pointed at her as her head loomed above a snow-covered rock that stood between us, the trail, and the bird, but it took a few seconds for him to see her.
By then, I was already thinking about how to best view her without scaring or annoying her.
I needed not have worried, as a U.S. Park Service ranger later told me the adult condors at Zion were raised in captivity and released to the wild, and they are curious about, and largely unafraid of, humans.
Rangers think that condors think humans’ presence helps scare off golden eagles, which prey on them, he said.
Covered with black and brown feathers, which laid flat on her wings and back but stuck up like uncombed hair on her neck and the back of her head, the head a mostly bald orange with blood-red eyes, she prompted contrasting reactions in my thoughts: She’s so ugly, she’s beautiful!
She stared down the length of the canyon, occasionally looking back toward the trail, where a small trickle of hikers tromped past, most of them oblivious to one of the rarest birds in the world sitting roughly 50 feet away.
I shot a few dozen images and a short video of the bird, adrenaline coursing through me as I steadied the camera. We had hiked the same trail two days in a row, the second largely, at least in my mind, in hopes of getting a better view of the condors, which we’d seen overhead from long distances in a foggy, windswept hike the first day.
Now I was watching one of fewer than 540 California condors in the world, just over half of them living in the wild, and one word kept popping into my head: gratitude.
We watched her for just a few minutes, a GPS monitor and her ID tag — J3 — clearly visible on her wing, before leaving her to hunt, relax or simply enjoy life on the wing.
“You have no idea how excited I am,” I told Paul a little later as we hiked back down the trail, my excitement still palpable. “That was incredible!”
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.