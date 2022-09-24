Most Vermonters can step outside on a clear evening and see what appears to be the majority of the 2,500 stars visible to the human eye. But across the United States, more than 90% of people can’t see the stars where they live due to light pollution. Even here in northern New England, our view of the night sky can be interrupted by light seeping into the horizons from more densely populated areas nearby.

Fortunately, several groups are working across the Northeast to reduce light pollution and conserve or increase access to what they call “dark sky.” With established dark sky sites, dark sky educational programming, and plans for reducing light pollution, these groups are improving life for wildlife and humans alike, and strengthening the connection between us and the natural world.

