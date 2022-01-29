While wood turtles spend the winter underwater, the land nearby is just as important to their survival.
It’s a weekend morning and you’re nestled into your comfy chair. If the forecasters got it right, there is a blizzard blowing outside, but you are cozy and warm by the fire, hopefully with some good food or a steaming drink not too far away. It’s an idyllic setting. But wait one minute: Do you know where your local wood turtles are?
If you hadn’t considered their location today, that’s understandable. That’s not to say, however, there aren’t some Vermonters who are thinking very carefully about the topic.
“Right now, wood turtles are underwater so that they don’t freeze solid,” says Kiley Briggs. He’s a wood turtle expert and the director of conservation with The Orianne Society, a nonprofit doing reptile and amphibian conservation work along the eastern United States.
Speaking to me from his home office in Woodbury, he explains: “It’s actually warmer right now at the bottom of a stream.” He says, at this time of year, wood turtles are tucked into safe places underwater, such as behind a fallen log, rock or beaver dam, so they can hold tight when the March and April snowmelt makes quiet streams into raging waterways.
To stay underwater, these reptiles hold their breath and don’t eat for an amazing 130 days. During this period called brumation, which is similar to hibernation in mammals, their metabolism slows way down, and that’s how wood turtles can survive so long without food and air. But that doesn’t mean they don’t take in oxygen — it just means they don’t use their lungs to breathe. And this brings us to butt-breathing. Yes, you read that right.
A wood turtle’s cloaca, which is the posterior orifice used for excretion and reproduction, is full of blood vessels that can absorb oxygen from the water moving past their bodies. This is why these reptiles choose streams to overwinter: The moving water carries far more oxygen than standing waterbodies like lakes or ponds. And in case you’re wondering, yes, this butt-breathing has a more technical term: cloacal respiration.
Briggs spends a fair amount of his time thinking about where wood turtles are spending their time. For one, that’s because he likes them.
“Generally speaking, people like turtles,” says Briggs. “But wood turtles are a rare species that people don’t often get to see. When you see this 8-inch turtle, with a black head and bright orange skin on its neck and legs, the automatic response is to think, this is an amazing animal.”
But there is another reason to be focused on wood turtles: They are listed as a species of greatest conservation need in Vermont, just a step below being a threatened or endangered species. In fact, in other states in the wood turtle’s Northeastern region, they are listed as endangered.
While streams are very important to wood turtles as winter habitat, they are actually more of a “river valley specialist,” says Briggs. They spend the spring, summer and fall on the land nearby streams and rivers, or in riparian zones, particularly those in the Connecticut River valley. Here, they spend the warm seasons foraging and reproducing.
But these river valleys are also the places where humans tend to build roads that pass between the mountains, and where the agricultural soils are the most fertile. And so, wood turtles are often crossing the paths of cars and tractors. Add to this, declining water quality from pollutants like phosphorous runoff, and these are the issues putting the species at risk. With just a small number of viable populations in the state, losing just one or two wood turtles in a season can have a dramatic effect on their numbers.
“What helps the wood turtle best is providing a space, a riparian buffer, where they can be allowed to roam freely without encountering machinery,” says Briggs.
It’s why Briggs’s organization partnered with the Connecticut River Conservancy based in Greenfield, Massachusetts, to focus on restoring the watersheds that comprise important wood turtle habitat. The two groups plan to partner with federal and state agencies, towns and private landowners to identify critical areas for wood turtle habitat. Together, they’ll develop projects designed to improve wood turtle habitat by increasing space for foraging and decreasing pollution runoff from nearby land areas. These projects can include creating wildlife buffer zones and planting trees alongside streams and rivers.
The watershed restoration work being undertaken by the Connecticut River Conservancy and The Orianne Society recently received grant funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation that will help carry out this work. In particular, the grant will fund outreach to landowners, which will be done by staff at both partner organizations. Ron Rhodes, the director of restoration programs for the conservancy, is based in the upper region of the Connecticut River valley where he oversees projects in New Hampshire and Vermont. He says landowners can think of their team as support staff to help move these restoration projects forward on their land.
Turtle conservation is not just a concern in Vermont, it’s a top priority for federal agencies, as well. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has designated Northeastern turtles as a Working Lands for Wildlife priority, and the agency offers several programs to help with their conservation. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and each state wildlife agency in the Northeast have also prioritized the restoration and preservation of the wood turtle, and all are working to advance conservation science and put forth action plans.
It turns out a lot of people are thinking about turtles, and Rhodes points out that this conservation effort requires multiple partners at all levels to be successful. He says the new grant, in particular, will help unite all of their efforts to find new project sites where restoration work can happen that will help this species to rebound and thrive. That includes making space for populations to grow in the future. Improving wood turtle habitat will support existing populations, but it also gives space for new populations to thrive, as well.
“Every river valley in Vermont could have them, but not every river valley does,” says Briggs of the potential for wood turtles to expand.
But it’s not just about the turtles. All of this work serves to help many other wildlife species, as well. Restoration projects that improve habitat for wood turtles on land and water help to tie these two ecosystems together, and those edges between worlds are important places for many species, including mink and otter. Planting trees in riparian zones, for example, helps reduce pollution entering streams and rivers, and that’s important for the wood turtles who spend their winters there. But those trees also provide shade for the streams, and that keeps the water at a cooler temperature, which, in turn, supports healthy trout populations. In these ways, the benefits of supporting wood turtles ripple out.
This “rippling out” is what makes wood turtles a flagship or umbrella species, explains Briggs. “If we can manage land and water for wood turtles, using an approach that ties those two together, that’s good for other wildlife species, too.”
And that includes humans. For one, Vermonters like having healthy wildlife populations; we enjoy knowing our trout, moose, bear and turkey populations are doing well. But there is an incentive in our pockets, too, since the restoration projects for wood turtles will also give a boost to local economies. Says Rhodes, “We will be using Vermont engineers, Vermont contractors, Vermont foresters, so it’s helping the local economy and job market, too.” There is also the avoided cost of any potential future cleanup work to remove pollution from the Connecticut River and its tributaries, such as reducing and removing phosphorous, which is causing blue green algae blooms in Long Island Sound.
Briggs sums it all up nicely: What’s good for the turtles, is also good for us. “If we can give them clean water and a space to forage, that’s good for people, too.”
