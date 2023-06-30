Thinking of the battle for survival in nature often conjures up images of a keystone predator chasing down prey, or majestic birds like osprey or eagles grabbing fish from the water without missing a wingbeat, lunch on the go, so to speak.

But the greatest threat to some birds is sitting right next to them in the nest — their siblings.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0