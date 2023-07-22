The fawn slowly, silently slips beneath a stand of sumac and disappears into a thicket, my opportunity to photograph her seemingly gone.
I’d first seen the dainty doe from a couple of hundred yards away as I rode along a crushed-rock trail, two walkers having stopped to watch her. The deer nibbled on clover for a couple of seconds after I stopped a comfortable distance away, but three observers were apparently too much.
Within seconds, she was gone, before I could take a single photo of her.
It was a replay of no doubt thousands of occasions when people and deer cross paths each year during the early summer birthing season. Sometimes the moms skitter away quickly, as if they are abandoning their offspring, while the fawns flatten themselves to the ground and hide in tall grass or other undergrowth.
Other times, the babies follow their moms into thicker vegetation and the encounters are over as quickly as they began.
People often happen upon sole or paired fawns along roadways, bike trails and hiking paths, and often think the fawns have been separated from their moms. The reality is, mom is invariably a lot closer than the viewer may realize.
Baby fawns spend much of their first month or two alone, as the mothers hide them to keep them safe. The mom will visit only a few times per day to feed them during this early part of a fawn’s life, as she doesn’t want to draw predators to her baby.
Even as the fawn grows and begins to move about a bit more, a mother deer will still move away from the offspring if they sense danger. She will leave the fawn or fawns behind, and will reunite with her baby or babies as soon as she deems it safe to do so.
In this case, the walkers moved on as soon as the fawn disappeared, and I figured a good photo was not in the cards. In decades of watching wildlife, I’d never seen a young fawn reappear after walking away or hiding, so I started to put my camera back in the pack in hopes of seeing other wildlife farther down the trail.
I’d no sooner thrown my leg over the frame of my bike when that hope — in the form of the fawn — reappeared.
“Well, hi there!” I said softly.
She walked out of the thicket in the same place she’d gone into it, eyed me for a few seconds, stuck out her tongue, and then started nibbling on the clover that covered the roughly 35 yards between us.
Now, I’m not saying she purposely stuck her tongue out at me, but it felt that way, and I laughed inside at the thought.
She slowly made her way through a field of clover along the trailside. I fired off a few dozen frames as she walked parallel to me for a few seconds, then I biked off to the south as she moved north, nibbling at the clover as she moved.
She got a nice meal, and I got a wonderful memory and a handful of beautiful shots.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and The Times Argus reporter and editor and Green Mountain Power executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography.