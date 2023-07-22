The fawn slowly, silently slips beneath a stand of sumac and disappears into a thicket, my opportunity to photograph her seemingly gone.

I’d first seen the dainty doe from a couple of hundred yards away as I rode along a crushed-rock trail, two walkers having stopped to watch her. The deer nibbled on clover for a couple of seconds after I stopped a comfortable distance away, but three observers were apparently too much.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0