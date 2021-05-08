Amy Richardson has a story to tell, and she has more than 18,000 people listening. Since 2013, the dairy farmer and mother of three, who, along with her husband and his family, owns and operates Richardson Family Farm in Hartland, has been sharing images and stories of farm life on her Instagram account, @richardsonfamfarmer.
Over time, she has realized that the cows are the best “spokesmodels” for the farm, but she also shares stories about herself and her family. Between 50 and 60 registered Jersey cows live on the farm, and she says the breed is not only photogenic but fits in well with her hill farm landscape.
“People love to see their photos,” she says about her cows by phone from her farm. “They like to see what the cows are doing or see the new calves, or they have their favorite cows.”
Richardson has noticed that more people connect with her farm story because of her social media presence, and that can translate to sales, as has happened with her family’s maple syrup sold online. Her brother-in-law manages that side of the business, but he forwards her an increasing volume of messages from people who tell her they found the farm online after connecting with her social media account.
Her presence on social media has also connected her with the larger farming community. For example, on a visit to the United Kingdom in 2018, Richardson made a point of visiting several of the farms she is connected with on Instagram.
“It was so cool to meet these other folks in person and walk on their farms that I had seen in so many photos over time,” says Richardson of the experience.
Richardson found her way onto social media with support from Agrimark, the owner of Cabot Creamery Co-op, of which her family’s farm is a member. Their milk goes into the co-op’s cheese and several years ago, she was part of a group of farmers who traveled to New York City to hand out cheese samples. They all dressed in red and black plaid coats and gave tastes of Cabot cheddar to grocery store shoppers.
“It was such a cool opportunity to meet customers face to face and say ‘thank you’ for supporting our co-op,” Richardson says. From there, she began to connect with Cabot’s social media outreach and decided to give it a try for herself, on her own farm. She chose Instagram because of the focus on pictures, and her farm is so scenic. She was also drawn to it because she didn’t need to write a whole lot; she figured the audience could focus on the photos. She says there has been a learning curve, with a few bumps along the way, and her approach has evolved over time.
Now, more farmers can connect with their customers and communities through social media with the support of Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition and the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance. The groups have together launched a new social media event, called #Farm24VT, that is an online celebration of agriculture, food and dairy farming in Vermont. The event will be held on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on May 12, with posts starting at 5 a.m. and running for a full 24 hours.
To participate in the event, Vermont farmers, agribusinesses, food producers and others in the agricultural community will share photos, videos and stories to show the passion, hard work and commitment that goes into growing and producing food. All of the posts will include the #Farm24VT hashtag so members of the public throughout the region can easily find them. Social media users can follow this hashtag on any of the three platforms to see these posts in their social media feeds.
“Farmers are really proud of the work they do,” says Sarah Audet, who is a consultant to the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition and an organizer of the #Farm24VT event. “They want people to understand how their food gets grown and produced,” she continued.
The coalition provided social media workshops and toolkits for farmers who wanted to get started, and there are recorded workshops available on the group’s website for any farmer who is looking for a tutorial. This support allowed farmers to not only prepare for this upcoming event but will also help them to keep using social media going forward to tell their farming stories.
Of course, the online event has special relevance now. Because of the pandemic, Vermont farmers have lost many of their opportunities to welcome neighbors and community members to their farms. School field trips, open houses and drop-in visits from people driving by have all stopped. #Farm24VT is an opportunity for consumers to learn more about where their food comes from and see the faces of the people and animals who produce it.
“The pandemic has also meant that consumers have a greater appreciation for food security and safety,” Richardson was quoted as saying in a recent news release about the event. “Farmers and food producers continued to work around the clock during the height of the pandemic, and folks often turned to their local farm stands to find delicious, nutritious foods,” the press release explained.
The recent press release also shared some important statistics: Even before the pandemic, Vermonters ranked highest in the nation for consumption of locally grown and produced foods, according to the Locavore Index 2019 from Strolling of the Heifers. The Vermont food and agriculture sectors are also critical to the state’s economy. The sectors employ more than 64,000 Vermonters and create more than $11.3 billion in economic activity, according to the “Vermont Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan, 2021–30,” released earlier this year by Vermont Farm to Plate.
The forthcoming event will include the opportunity for those watching from home, work or school to win Vermont food and farm products. Prizes include a year’s supply of Cabot cheese, a two-night stay at Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground in Springfield, and a baking bundle from King Arthur Baking. Other businesses donating prizes include Brown Bunny Pottery, Farm Craft VT, Fat Toad Farm, Guillemette Farm, Hanover Co-op Food Stores of New Hampshire and Vermont, MKVT Farm, Purple Hummingbird Woolens, Silloway Maple, Snowshoe Farm Alpacas, and vTerra Farms.
“It’s important to have a relationship with farmers and food production,” says Audet, whose husband is a dairy farmer at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport. “They want to understand who are the people, places and animals behind the delicious foods we enjoy in Vermont.”
For more details about #Farm24VT, visit farm24vt or find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @farm24vt. Social media users can also search for the #Farm24VT hashtag to get connected to the event and participating farms.
