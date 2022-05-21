I was hanging the laundry on my clotheslines recently when, just as I was about to attach another clothespin, I paused to notice a symphony of birdsong all around me. I stood there for a long moment listening, and began trying to pick apart the individual bird songs I could hear, spending a moment in deep listening and connection to nature. I could easily have finished hanging out the laundry without ever even noticing the bird song, and what a missed opportunity that would have been.
In that moment, standing by the clothesline in my backyard, listening closely, I became a birder. That’s because being a birder can be as simple as just listening and watching. It’s a core tenet for the Bird Diva, Vermont’s own birding expert and Slow Birding consultant, who is also known by her formal name, Bridget Butler.
“Birding is for everyone, whatever way you connect with birds, whether that’s spiritually, or through conservation, or in your garden,” says Butler. And one of the ways we get pulled in by birds, she explains, is by their song. “That calls us in, that gets our attention,” she adds.
Butler recently made a similar point to a crowd that was gathered, on a spring evening, at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, where she was the guest speaker for the Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, also known as GMALL.
GMALL is in its 26th year of offering adult education programs, on everything from “politics to pickle ball,” says executive director Gloria Palmer. They include programs on serious topics, such as history, art and science, and also fun topics, including arts and crafts and playing bridge, for example. Expected programs in May include gardening and mushroom foraging, and this coming week, GMALL will host a conversation about water among two well-known conservationists. In addition, an upcoming collaboration with Bennington Museum, called Arts and Recreation, will feature the history and artistic depiction of Vermont’s state parks and natural areas.
On this spring night in Manchester, “How many of you consider yourself a birder?” Butler asked the crowd, who were gathered in person in seats in front of her and online via Zoom. Several hands went up, some with hesitation. “How many keep a bird list?” she continued, and more hands went up. “How many put up a bird feeder? How many have traveled a long distance to see birds?” Hands continued to go up and down sporadically, and then she asked, “How many of you are happy to step outside and hear the birds?” All the hands went up.
Simply listening to the birds in your garden, backyard or neighborhood is a great entry point into learning more about them, and Butler’s talk was designed to give several strategies for listening, so “next time you step outside, you can begin to listen in a different way,” she explained.
In a talk interspersed with humor and mimicking bird song, she engaged the audience to become deep listeners by teaching them about how birds make sounds, the types of sounds they make and the qualities to look for when learning to identify birds by their songs. The ruffed grouse, for example, makes a drumming sound with its wings, while the woodcock makes a swirling sound as it spirals into the air, with the wind passing through its wings in a certain way to produce its unusual sound. Then there is the yellow-bellied sapsucker, which you may recognize in the morning as a tapping sound on metal surfaces, such as mailboxes, metal roofs and even street signs. And then, of course, there are the song birds, whose unique muscle structure allows them to create singing songs and harmonizing sounds.
Butler invited those in attendance to close their eyes while she played audio clips from different bird communities, and she asked everyone listening to think about the type of environment they were hearing. They were distinctive, and people began picking up on the types of environments they were hearing. As they listened, people chimed in, or typed into the Zoom chat feature, “That sounds like a wetland or marsh” or “That is a field or meadow.”
Butler encouraged people to learn about bird song, and which birds are making each noise they hear, by breaking it down into categories. There is the quality of the sound, for example: Is it buzzy, clear or trilled? What is the trend of the pitch, rising or falling? Pay attention also, she encouraged, to the number of sections in the song and any repeating parts. By listening to bird song, she pointed out, you can get to know the “usual suspects,” or the birds you hear when you step outside your door.
Butler has coined the term Slow Birding to describe this type of connection, and the goal, she explains, is simply to connect with birds, without a need for attending a designated bird walk, for example, or even focusing on bird conservation. This deepening connection, in place, has brought her a new level of awareness in her own life, and has her thinking differently about her responsibility to the natural world. When you get to know the birds in your neighborhood, she points out, “You can ask, ‘What do they need?’”
This shift toward slow birding, she shares, has brought her more joy, a deeper understanding of herself, and also a clearer picture of the role nature plays in our own wellness.
“Birds,” says Butler, “call me into awareness. They call me to recognize my connection and responsibility.”
For more information on Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning and its offerings, visit their website at www.greenmtnacademy.org online.
