‘Tis the season for balsam fir, the fragrant evergreen that adorns our homes through the winter holidays. Its scent and long-lasting needle retention make this the most popular Christmas tree and wreath species. Balsam fir is also an important timber species used for lumber. Native to North America, balsam fir (Abies balsamea) grows throughout the more northern latitudes and highest elevations of the country, including in the Northeast. However, researchers predict a northward shift of balsam fir in an increasingly warming climate. Warmer temperatures are also contributing to a rise in populations of an exotic invasive pest — balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae) — which feeds on fir trees, affecting their health and viability as lumber and Christmas trees.

Introduced to North America on nursery stock from Europe around 1900, this tiny, sucking, aphid-like insect attacks true firs. This includes balsam fir and Fraser fir, another popular Christmas tree species native to the southern United States and often cultivated on Christmas tree farms in the Northeast. Balsam woolly adelgid currently exists throughout New England and New York, as well as in the southern Appalachian Mountains, the Pacific Northwest and central coastal California. Populations have historically remained low at elevations above 2,000 feet. In recent years, however, this pest has expanded in population and range, likely due to warming temperatures. From 2017 through 2021, Vermont and New Hampshire reported more than 13,500 acres of balsam fir mortality from balsam woolly adelgid.

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

