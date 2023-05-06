Why do ants suddenly appear, every time, spring is near? Just like bees, they long to be, close to you — especially if your home is made of wood. Carpenter ants (genus Camponotus) and the eastern carpenter bee (Xylocopa virginica) both nest in wood and are frequent visitors to my log home. The Northeast is home to one native carpenter bee species and four native carpenter ant species, and these are the largest of the native ants and bees in the region. The carpenters overwinter as adults and become active as the weather warms. As their common name suggests, these insects spend their days constructing — or, rather, deconstructing — wood. While this can be beneficial to forest decomposition, it is not a desirable trait for our homes.

Carpenter ants excavate nesting chambers in damp and decaying wood, from stumps and rotting logs, to dead trees and live standing trees with rotting interiors. They will also nest in damp wood within human homes. Individual queens establish colonies by first laying eggs that develop into worker ants. These sterile female worker ants carry food such as insects and honeydew — a sugary excrement of aphids — into the colony to feed the ant larvae of subsequently laid eggs. The queen continues to lay eggs throughout summer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.