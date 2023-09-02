A caterpillar eats and eats, becomes a chrysalis, and after a period of metamorphosis, emerges as a beautiful butterfly. Except, sometimes … it doesn’t quite work that way.

Occasionally, while sitting on my deck, I spot smallish, orange butterflies landing on our hop plants. Their upper wings, about 2 inches across, are bright orange with dark blotches and eyespots, but camouflage brown on their underside. These are eastern comma butterflies (Polygonia comma), named for a silvery marking on the hind wing. If I look closely after one has flapped away, I can find one or two tiny, peridot eggs that it left behind on a hop leaf.

