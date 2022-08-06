MAG_TOS_CobblestoneTigerBeetle2.jpg

Cobblestone tiger beetle

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Earlier this summer, I joined graduate school friend and beetle biologist, Kristian Omland, in search of the elusive cobblestone tiger beetle (Cicindela marginipennis). We loaded a canoe with insect nets, jars and binoculars to view beetles while minimizing handling. Absent from our kit: entomologist’s killing jars. Ours was a catch-and-release mission. The cobblestone tiger beetle is a species of greatest conservation need (SGCN), and we certainly would do nothing to lower its numbers.

The cobblestone tiger beetle is half an inch long, brown to olive green, lanky, fast-moving insect. The elytra covering its flying wings are bordered by a cream-colored stripe. When it raises its elytra to fly, this beetle reveals a fire engine-red abdomen. Long legs keep the beetle off sunbaked stones, and dense white hairs on its underside reduce radiant heating from below.

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

