Swift and apparently silent, a lone bat traces the contours of the woods’ edge at dusk, floating through canopy and meadow. In the last daylight, a sharp-eyed observer might catch a glimpse of white armpits, indicating this is no barn bat or attic bat. This is an eastern red bat.

Eastern red bats (Lasiurus borealis) are mavericks. Where flocks of little brown bats huddle en masse in caves and human-made structures, eastern red bats roost in breezy treetops — and are mostly solitary. One of the few occasions that brings red bats together is migration. During their southward journey in October, two bats might suddenly find each other and engage in a brief aerial romance. The female will store the male’s sperm through the winter, delaying fertilization until the following spring.

