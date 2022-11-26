MAG_TOS_bittersweet .jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

My daily walk around my city this fall has been dominated by one plant. It is abundant and leafy with red berries and orange or yellow foliage. It seems to fit in perfectly with a New England autumn in its color and exuberance. Despite its festive appearance however, this plant — Celastrus orbiculatus, more commonly known as Asiatic bittersweet — is an exotic invasive that has wreaked havoc in both urban and forested environments.

Asiatic bittersweet is native to China, Japan and Korea and arrived in the United States in the 19th century as an ornamental plant. It has spread widely, and its sale and distribution are now banned in many states, including New Hampshire and Vermont. Asiatic bittersweet thrives in many different environments: forests, forest edges, urban streets, gardens and beaches. This woody vine, which may reach 60 feet in length and 10 inches in diameter, can devastate native flora by growing over plants to block sunlight, and twining around the stems and trunks of vegetation to essentially strangle growth.

