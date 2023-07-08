MAG_TOS_SwallowtailsPuddling.jpg

Swallowtails puddling

 Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

When our lilacs bloom in late-May, pale yellow butterflies with black stripes arrive to feed on their nectar. These are tiger swallowtails. These exquisite butterflies have a broad black band along the edge of their forewings bordered with yellow dots. They also have small red spots and “tails” at the base of their hindwings. Both the Canadian tiger swallowtail and the eastern tiger swallowtail inhabit our region, and are easy to spot — although the two species can be difficult to distinguish from one another.

“One of the most magnificent butterflies of spring, showy in flight and unmistakable in its markings, is also a magnificent source of mistaken identity,” Vermont-based field entomologist Bryan Pfeiffer wrote about tiger swallowtails in an article on his website.

