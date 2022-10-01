MAG_TOS_HackberryGalls.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

A student plopped a leaf on my desk, pointed to several green lumps on its underside, and asked, “What are those green growths?” It was a stump-the-professor moment and in this case, I was, indeed, stumped. The growths certainly seemed to be galls of some sort. But which ones?

Galls are abnormal growths on plants caused by some irritation — often related to an insect. A good first step to identifying a gall is to figure out what plant it came from. Gall-forming insects are very faithful to their host plant species. Specialization makes sense because there’s so much complex chemistry involved in defeating a particular host’s defenses and in co-opting its growth mechanisms so that the plant develops the perfect structure to house and feed growing insect larva.

