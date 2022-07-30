MAG_TOS_GreyCatbird 1.jpg
Illustrated by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Several years ago, I was awakened nearly every day of late spring by a recurring — and very loud — bird sound. I say “sound,” rather than “song,” because this particular noise was not so melodious as the cheery whistling of the robin or the musical trilling of the hermit thrush. It was more of a short squawk, repeated over and over again. This, I discovered, was the call of a gray catbird (Dumetella carolinensis). Through the years, catbirds have returned each spring to our yard, and I have come to enjoy their sounds — and the antics of these curious and loud birds.

Our yard offers much to attract catbirds, which prefer thickets and dense shrubs for foraging and nesting. There is a copse of old lilac bushes along one edge of the driveway and an unruly stretch of rugosa on the other, and we see many birds of various species darting into and out of the bushes and brambles.

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

