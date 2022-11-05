For many of us, this season involves hunting, gathering and preparing for a long, cold winter. This often includes stacking (or restacking) the firewood that’s been seasoning while we enjoyed the laid-back warmer months of summer. Humans have used wood as a source of heat since they learned to control fire more than a million years ago. For many in the Northeast, it’s a secondary, cost effective and efficient way to heat our homes. In addition to home heating, firewood is often a component of camping and recreation. Moving firewood, whether for home heating or campsite ambiance, however, can spread exotic invasive pests and cause harm to the forest.

One notable example is the emerald ash borer, an invasive insect easily transported in firewood, which has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in the United States since it was introduced to Michigan from Asia in 2002. This wood-boring insect spends most of its life cycle as larvae developing within ash trees. The larvae survive in the wood and emerge as adults within one to two years, even after a tree has died or been cut down. Therefore, when firewood infested with emerald ash borer or other wood borers is moved, the insects are moved with it and can create new infestations.

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

