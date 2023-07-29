MAG_TOS_SpottedTurtle.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

Named for their polka dot-like markings, spotted turtles have declined throughout most of their range, which stretches from Maine south along the Atlantic coastal plain to northern Florida, and from western New York into the eastern Great Lakes states. This species is listed as threatened or endangered in northern New England states.

While I have never seen a spotted turtle in the wild, I had the chance to see one years ago at the Connecticut nature center where I worked. This turtle was about 4 inches long, with a smooth, black carapace sprinkled with yellow dots. The skin on its head, neck and legs was marked with tiny yellow speckles. The turtle’s underside, or plastron, was yellow-orange with large black blotches along the edges.

