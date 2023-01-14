One January day, my husband and I set off on a walk around our neighborhood. The temperature was a bone-chilling -19° Fahrenheit, and although we worked to get our blood pumping, our fingers and toes eventually revolted. As we turned back toward the warmth of home, I spotted a flock of birds bouncing through the branches of a sumac. When I looked more closely, I was shocked to see the birds were American robins.

What were these heralds of springtime doing in our woods in January? These robins would be neither late migrators nor early arrivals at this time of year. I wondered how unusual it was to see American robins in winter in New England, and how this dozen or so were getting by while their usual earthworm fare was burrowed deep in the ground and buried beneath a foot of snow.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine (northernwoodlands.org) and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (wellborn@nhcf.org).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.