In the shallow margins of many lakes and ponds in June and July, you may spot male sunfish guarding their nests. The sunfish (family Centrarchidae) comprise many well-known species — including largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, rock bass and black crappie — but the most visible nest guarders in early summer are the pumpkinseed, bluegill and redbreast sunfish. These “sunnies” provide a good introduction to fishing — or simply fish watching.

Pumpkinseeds have wavy bluish-green lines on the head and the rounded lobe on the back of the gill cover (operculum) is black with a bright red or orange margin. Bluegills have a dark, rounded operculum lobe, but it has no red or orange margin; bluegills also often have pairs of dark, vertical markings on the body and a dark blotch near the back of the fin along their back. Redbreasts have noticeably longer dark operculum lobes than those of both pumpkinseeds and bluegills.

