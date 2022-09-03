MAG_TOS_lightning.jpg
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol.

The Outside Story

To say that lightning “splits” the sky is no mere poetry. A single stroke contains about 1 billion joules of energy, roughly 280 kilowatt-hours of electricity, and could power a modern American household for more than nine days. What’s more, it’s enough to blast apart the very molecules that make up the atmosphere and temporarily scramble its composition.

The Outside Story is assigned and edited by Northern Woodlands magazine and sponsored by the Wellborn Ecology Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

