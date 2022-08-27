In September 2021, one boy’s blue ribbon-winning 4-H project at the Kansas State Fair made national news. The exhibit included a colorfully spotted, inch-long, moth-like insect that immediately attracted the attention of entomologists. The insect, which the boy had found on his front porch, was a spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). Native to Asia, this species was discovered in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014 and is considered a harmful invasive in the United States, causing much stress to plants, gardeners, foresters and farmers. Although it is firmly established in the northeastern United States, the 4-H exhibit was the first time entomologists had noted the spotted lanternfly’s existence so far west.

Spotted lanternflies belong in the mostly tropical family Fulgoridae. The common name comes from a false belief that a projection from the heads of many species glowed in the dark, a myth propagated through European scientific literature during the 1700s.

