MAG_TOS_Ash-treeBolete.tiff
Buy Now
Illustration by Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then surely the friend of my enemy is my enemy. This inverted cliche is one way to characterize the tangled relationship between ash trees and the ash-tree bolete.

The ash-tree bolete (Boletinellus merulioides) is a fan-shaped, brown mushroom with an off-center stem. It grows in association with ash trees throughout eastern North America; however, that association is an odd one. Typically, when mushrooms consistently pop up near a particular species of tree, the fungus that produces those mushrooms has either a symbiotic or parasitic relationship with that tree species. Yet when researchers took a close look at the ash-tree bolete fungus, they didn’t find either type of relationship. Instead, they discovered a secondary, symbiotic connection between the fungus and an ash enemy: an aphid that feeds exclusively on ash trees.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.