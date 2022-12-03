For four days in December, Tracy Wright’s home in Websterville turns into a cheerful and cozy craft show. The annual Vermont Rustic Moose Home Craft Show, being held from Dec. 8-11, features high-quality crafts, including jewelry, ornaments, wreaths, herbal and food products, braided rugs, pottery, rustic décor and much more, from 52 local crafters.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Hundreds of people from the public will pass through her doors at 45 Church Hill, and if you can’t be there in person, she invites you to visit her Facebook page where you can view items and purchase online.

