A few months ago, I was at a gathering among people I know when I took a small device from a pocket to check the time. Just as I was about to put the device away, a woman asked if she could get a look at it. I handed it to her and she then held it up in the air. “Hey, everybody,” she said, “take a look at this!”
There was laughter all around as the group marveled about the fact that I carried a flip-phone, as if I were a Neanderthal in the company of Homo Sapiens.
But, do you want to know something? I truly believe that the laugh is on them — good people who have been sucked in by brain-addicting technology, folks who simply must have the very latest in smartphone advances.
Here’s the thing: The flip-phone I carry is only turned on when I am alone, out in my blessed woods, in the event of an accident, when I need to make a call or to check the time of day. In other words, it is off almost all of the time.
One morning, perhaps five or six years ago, I showed up at a fishing pal’s home at the prearranged time of 6 a.m. for a morning of ice fishing. I could tell, right away, that the guy was not happy when I pulled my pickup into his dooryard.
“I’ve been trying to call you for the past 30 minutes,” he said, the veins in his neck about to burst. I guess he wanted to get an earlier start.
“Well,” I told him, “It’s kind of hard to answer my phone when it’s turned off.”
“Then why the hell would you have one?”
The answer that came right back wasn’t true, of course, but I couldn’t help myself. “Just to piss off people like you,” I said.
I had an opportunity to get one of the latest smartphones from a loved one who was ordering one and could get a second phone at a reduced price. I said thanks but no thanks.
I will not bore anyone out there about how much these “great technological advances” have made everyone’s life more complete because, I am told, that you can find any moronic bit of information with the touch of the finger, one can take thousands of photos, you can show everyone else just how marvelous your life is, and much more.
But you who crave these Brave New World gadgets should do yourselves a big favor: Put that dumbing-down phone away for just one day and watch your friends, family and strangers as they gaze into their phones, mesmerized for hours by the hypnotic light that is, every day, dimming their brains.
In Maine one morning perhaps a decade ago, I was deep into the woods, trudging along with a friend who happened to be a registered Maine guide. I should make it clear that he was not guiding me; we were simply headed out together and would soon separate for the day. Suddenly, I heard a piercing, irritating tone, loud and so out of place from where we were.
He took his phone from his pocket. OK, I thought, he’s got the phone on for the same reason I bring mine along in the big woods: We are both getting older, we could take a bad fall or have a life-threatening emergency. Nope. It was one phone-addicted hunter keeping in close touch with another hopeless addict just chit-chatting away. I turned to my friend, held up my hand to say goodbye and slipped away.
While we are on the subject of devices, let me sound off about how far we hunters have fallen. A savvy hunter doesn’t have to figure out, in his head, how far a shot at a deer is as long as you take along that trusty range-finder. Didn’t have the time or talent to walk the woods, look for deer sign and try to determine if a decent buck is hanging about? No problem. Get a trail camera. How bad has it gotten? There are hunters out there who are hanging 10, 12 cameras about.
Then we have the walkie-talkies, for lonesome hunters, I guess, who feel they must stay in constant contact with one another. Who needs a compass when a GPS will do the trick? (News break: the battery in the GPS goes out and consider yourself lost, Bubba.) With a compass, batteries are not included. And don’t even get me started about the foul four-wheelers, used mostly by hunters too lazy to walk the woods.
I can tell you this much: You will never see me on Facebook, I feel really bad for anyone who has a blue tooth, and have absolutely no idea what Wi-Fi is or what it does. The only blackberry I am familiar with goes on my cereal. And from where I am sitting, I’m getting along just fine without all of that stuff, thank you.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
