A few days ago, I was lucky enough to be walking in the woods after a freshly-fallen snow. It was the morning time, and powdery flakes were falling from the trees every time the breeze blew; the snowflakes were sparkling in the sunlight and behind them, the sky was a bold blue.
I was way off the beaten track, meandering through a grove of yellow birches and hemlocks alongside a babbling brook, which made what I saw that much more interesting: There in the snow, undulating with the landscape down a hill toward the stream, was the track of the tiniest sled I had encountered. It looked like someone had sledded through the woods on a sled that was no more than 10 inches wide. Who was this small person? Why were they sledding all the way out here? And where did they find such a small sled?
It took minutes for my mind to make sense of what it was seeing. It was, in fact, not the mark left behind by a tiny sled, and my first clue about this was there were footprints from an animal leading up to sled track. I wondered then, had an animal been dragging another animal across the snow, leaving this mark? It was a possibility I considered as I followed the strange path; but there were no signs of a struggle, no blood, no hair, to suggest one animal had been carrying off another for breakfast.
My next clue came when I saw where the track ended. This tiny sled track led right up to the frozen edge of the stream and dropped directly into a deep pool of ice-cold water.
Aha! This wasn’t a tiny sledder. It was an otter! In the same moment, I felt so lucky to be witnessing this, and I also felt pretty smart to have finally figured it out. (We can just forget what it says about my intelligence to imagine there had been a tiny sledder ….)
This kind of detective work is part of wildlife tracking, says Dave Muska, a teacher-naturalist with North Branch Nature Center nonprofit in Montpelier whose mission it is to connect people of all ages with the natural world. The organization offers several winter tracking courses, including the Winter Tracking Institute, Winter Wildlife Tracking 101, and Intermediate Winter Wildlife Tracking, all co-taught by Muska. The organization also hosts a regular Wildlife Tracking club.
In addition to being detective work, wildlife tracking is also an art of noticing and getting curious.
“Tracking,” says Muska, “is essentially the art of seeing what’s there. It’s already there, you don’t need a particular lens to see what’s happening, you just have to turn your attention toward it.”
The winter is a particularly good time for tracking wildlife because the snow cover makes so much more information available. With snow cover, trackers can see all of the movements of animals crossing the landscape. They are there throughout the summer, too, but we can more readily access these tracks and signs in the winter.
When it comes to tracking, Muska says it is also an art of personal awareness. “Everyone is at a stage of the journey, and there is no end point. What’s lovely and wonderful about it is that, wherever you drop in, and this is true of even advanced trackers, your personal state of mind and inner landscape dictates how you see the world.”
These tracks and the trails created by them are windows into the lives of the animals who left them. Muska, who has been practicing wildlife tracking for a long time, enjoys taking his focus off of naming the animal. This, he says, helps trackers to get into the mindset of really learning about the animal.
“We have a name for something,” says Muska, “but it’s just a name that’s kicking around, that we made up, and with that made-up name comes the constructs of our culture.” His advice for trackers is this: “Leave that name out, see the tracks as they are, learn about the animal, but really let go of the name and find out who they are.”
Justin Sawyer, of Burlington, attended a winter tracking institute with Muska last winter. He was drawn to it as he found himself thinking about the lives of animals in winter.
“I’ve always loved the natural world,” says Sawyer, “and since moving to Vermont several years ago, I started thinking a lot more about what animals who aren’t hibernating do in the winter. Where do they go? What do they eat in such lean times?”
Sawyer says he learned from the institute that tracking is multifaceted. “There’s no one way to look at it. It involves taking in a lot of environmental clues and thinking like the animal might think.”
That’s the detective work. Muska says tracking can include pulling a lot of information together: What is the size of the track? Are toes visible? How many toes? What’s the stride length? What’s the trail width? What’s the habitat?
“We pull in all of these pieces,” says Muska, “and, more often than not, we’re layering information on top of each other to see if it fits. And then we’re like, OK, based on these five or six characteristics I can pretty confidently say it’s this, at least until I discover something else or until someone else has a better case for it being a different animal. It’s a process.”
For those who want to get started, or who know a few things about tracking but want to learn more, the winter programs at North Branch Nature Center are great places to learn and refine wildlife tracking skills. There are also a number of great resources for wildlife tracking, including field guides that get into both the art of tracking and also the science, with the latter including more data-driven information such as track size, stride length and being more geared toward identification.
But wildlife tracking can also be as simple as noticing while you’re out on your next winter walk. Muska has this advice: “For all levels of trackers, follow your curiosity. For instance, we might see a pattern or a mark or something that seems outside of what we might consider baseline. Just ask questions about it. What made this? Why is it like this? What am I seeing? Is there a shape?” Muska recommends drawing pictures in a journal and asking questions, again, without giving it a name.
“That will get you so far,” says Muska, “and it’s really liberating too because you’re letting go of this idea that you have to be right. And this idea that you have to be right hangs a lot of people up. It’s a process.”
