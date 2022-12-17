A few days ago, I was lucky enough to be walking in the woods after a freshly-fallen snow. It was the morning time, and powdery flakes were falling from the trees every time the breeze blew; the snowflakes were sparkling in the sunlight and behind them, the sky was a bold blue.

I was way off the beaten track, meandering through a grove of yellow birches and hemlocks alongside a babbling brook, which made what I saw that much more interesting: There in the snow, undulating with the landscape down a hill toward the stream, was the track of the tiniest sled I had encountered. It looked like someone had sledded through the woods on a sled that was no more than 10 inches wide. Who was this small person? Why were they sledding all the way out here? And where did they find such a small sled?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.