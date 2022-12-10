As a gardener in Vermont, I have noticed “drought-ier” summers lately, if you’ll allow me to make up a word. What I mean is, there seems to be long spells without any rain, and then a two- or three-day stretch of rainy weather that delivers almost a season’s worth of precipitation in one event.
In fact, says Peter Clark, a postdoctoral associate in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont, it’s a trend, or climactic shift, that is showing up in the data. He says climate predictions call for Vermont to get as much rain, or even a bit more than, it always has. But instead of coming throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons as it used to, the same amount of rain will be delivered in fewer but more significant storms in the future. In other words, we’re expected to see more of this pattern of dry spells punctuated by short periods of heavy rain.
Do you know what that does to my garden? It’s rough: This pattern means stressed plants and significant erosion as these heavy rains wash away my well-earned healthy soil. And, says Clark, it’s impacting our forests as well. In a new study published in the journal Ecology, Clark and his collaborator, Dr. Anthony D’Amato, a professor and director of the forestry program at UVM, took a look at just what is happening on the ground.
Clark and D’Amato wanted to know, as global climate change brings increases in precipitation extremes, from severe drought to heavy rainfall events, which are both expected to become more prevalent through the 21st century, how will these periods of excessive rainfall or drought affect establishment of forest tree species and their future distribution? In other words, how will these species survive and adapt to a changing climate?
In the life of a tree, the young seedling stage is the most sensitive to climate extremes due to shallower roots and less access to water stored in soil. That seedling stage, says Clark, is sort of like a bottleneck.
“Vermont is a heavily forested state,” points out Clark. “It’s one of the most forested in the United States” (in fact, it is the sixth-most forested, according to an article on Wikipedia). “Economies and livelihoods,” he adds, “depend on the health of our forests.”
In the coming decades and century, Clark says, we can expect to see some significant shifts in our forests, in particular. which species are there. And even though we can expect to see these changes, and in fact, are already seeing some of them, he says scientists actually have a poor understanding of how these changes actually happen.
This is where the seedling bottleneck comes in, and why the UVM researchers focused there. “Seeing how this stage will respond to these changes, that’s really the basis of understanding,” says Clark.
Clark and D’Amato, accompanied by a number of field technicians and graduate students, investigated the impacts of drought and extreme precipitation patterns on the survival of tree seedlings in a northern Vermont hardwood forest. They manipulated rainfall in a field experiment at the UVM Jericho Research Forest in northwestern Vermont and tested first-year survival rates of seedlings grown from seed under three different extreme precipitation scenarios: drought, drought plus episodes of heavy rainfall, and frequent heavy rainfall, along with a historic rainfall scenario for comparison.
The researchers created three 1/4-acre plots where the forest canopy was open, which simulated the type of opening created by trees falling during a wind storm or by forest harvesting. On the plots, they constructed greenhouse-like structures to keep out the natural precipitation, so they could manipulate the amount of water, in the form of rainfall they collected, in each study area.
What they found was the survival of seeds sown in the enclosures strongly depended on the amount of precipitation they received. Although more rain meant more surviving seedlings, when that rain followed a drought, even extreme rainfall events did not deliver enough water to make up for the dry period.
When the research first started, in 2017, Vermont had just experienced a very dry summer, what was considered a once-in-a-century drought. Then last year, Vermont had another once-in-a-century drought. Given that scientists predict future precipitation will be more sporadic with longer periods of drying punctuated by heavy rain events, this research highlights the potential consequences of these climate changes on future forest regeneration.
“Climate is really important,” says Clark of their findings. “It’s what allows seedlings to germinate and grow, or die.”
But their research also found there are some factors, however, that allow seedlings to be more buffered against climactic shifts or to be more sensitive to them, says Clark, and the biggest factor is the seedbed.
To establish and grow, seedlings need access to a stable moisture supply around the roots. So, the researchers also tested two seedbed types commonly found in the forest: an undisturbed seedbed, which contained intact soil covered with natural leaf litter and a decomposed humus layer; and a scarified seedbed, in which the upper soil had been loosened to expose mineral soil. The latter mimics a condition naturally found at the base of windthrown trees, and it can also be deliberately created as a forest management technique.
In this study, seedbed type was found to be over twice as important as precipitation in determining seedling survival. Seedlings in the scarified seedbeds had seven times the survival rate of seedlings in undisturbed beds. This is likely because, while exposed soils likely dry out quicker, conditions in scarified beds also allow moisture to soak into the soil faster, which can prevent seedling death. The harmful effects of extreme drought or heavy rain events were offset by the capacity for seedlings to survive at higher rates when grown in exposed, scarified soils.
The researchers also found sensitivity to moisture varied among the species they studied, and this was due to the size of each tree species’ seeds. While the size of the seed was not a factor in seedling survival under wet conditions, in drought conditions, the trees with smaller seeds, such as spruce, hemlock, birch and maple, did not germinate as well in their experiments. Oak and beech, however, both species that have larger seeds, were less affected by drought.
Interestingly, the pair also included in their study a batch of 4-year-old seedlings purchased from a nursery. The survival of these more mature seedlings was not affected by the precipitation treatments in the study.
Clark says there are a few key takeaways from this study. For one, seed size can be an important predictor of how seeds and seedlings will respond to changes in climate. Second, the type of seedbed is pretty important for these species to grow and regenerate.
For land managers, land owners and foresters, these findings point to a few management strategies that will help forests adapt to climate change. Scarifying the seedbed can help the more sensitive, smaller-seeded species, such as maples, to be able to germinate and grow. Additionally, intentionally planting mature seedlings can help regenerate the most sensitive species; it’s a practice common in the western United States but not as common in Vermont, although Clark says he’s seeing more emails in his inbox about it.
Survival of tree seedlings, it turns out, depends on the combined effects of seedbed condition, seed size and variation in precipitation — not simply on the occurrence of severe drought or rainfall events.
“Our findings,” said Clark in a recent press release about the study, “highlight the importance of seedbed conditions and tree species regeneration traits, like seed size, in buffering the effects of extreme precipitation on seedling survival in temperate forests in the northeastern United States.”
