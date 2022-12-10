As a gardener in Vermont, I have noticed “drought-ier” summers lately, if you’ll allow me to make up a word. What I mean is, there seems to be long spells without any rain, and then a two- or three-day stretch of rainy weather that delivers almost a season’s worth of precipitation in one event.

In fact, says Peter Clark, a postdoctoral associate in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont, it’s a trend, or climactic shift, that is showing up in the data. He says climate predictions call for Vermont to get as much rain, or even a bit more than, it always has. But instead of coming throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons as it used to, the same amount of rain will be delivered in fewer but more significant storms in the future. In other words, we’re expected to see more of this pattern of dry spells punctuated by short periods of heavy rain.

