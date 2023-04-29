A male osprey carries a stick almost as long as its 6-foot wingspan, depositing it on a nearly bare osprey nesting platform atop a utility pole. The bird positions the stick to its liking, rests for a minute, then lets out an angry call — chereek, chereek, chereek — as a bald eagle glides past, dipping its wings and nearly striking the osprey.
Two of my favorite birds, which I had a small role in returning to Vermont’s skies along with dozens of other Vermonters including two extraordinary women — are now neighbors and competitors at the top of the avian food chain at Lake Arrowhead in Milton.
Both birds were wiped out in Vermont nearly a century ago by DDT, a pesticide that caused their eggs to become thin and brittle, collapsing under their weight as they guarded them against predators and Mother Nature. For decades, ospreys and eagles — along with many species of owls, hawks, and falcons — were absent from Vermont, returning in healthy numbers only in the past two decades.
Ospreys got a big hand from Milton resident Meeri Zetterstrom, a native of Finland who was cantankerous yet charming, impatient yet committed to doing years of work. She was demanding but incredibly giving, sometimes shortsighted, yet visionary.
When Zetterstrom saw a single osprey at the lake, she inspired a recovery campaign that lasted a third of a century, prodding people and championing the birds with equal measure through media outreach and countless calls to state and business leaders. Her leadership, and the work of an odd mix of biologists, writers, utility workers, and photographers, led to as many as six successful osprey nests at the lake in one year, and the eventual removal of ospreys from the endangered species list in 2005.
Having written and photographed ospreys extensively to support Zetterstrom and osprey recovery, I jumped at the chance to help with the Vermont Bald Eagle Restoration Initiative, a statewide effort led by Margaret Fowle and the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Fowle, who still plays a lead role in Vermont’s efforts to track and support bald eagles through her work at Audubon Vermont, led a broad coalition of organizations and volunteers that brought baby eagles from other states, raised them at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison, and released 29 of them back into the wild between 2004 and 2006.
My role was largely related to communications — writing news releases, creating a website, and shooting photographs to document the process. But driving a trio of eagle chicks from a national refuge in Maryland to Dead Creek, along with Outreach for Earth Stewardship’s Craig Newman, and watching with a handful of other volunteers from a blind as the eaglets took their first flights weeks later, remain among the most memorable and meaningful events of my life.
Last week, as I drove from Rutland to Milton for an annual pilgrimage to Lake Arrowhead and Zetterstrom’s former home, I was reminded of her and Fowle’s passion for the birds, and the thousands of hours they committed to helping repopulate Vermont with ospreys and eagles.
When the first osprey chick hatched at Lake Arrowhead, Zetterstrom, a childless widow, cried and made an entry in her diary: “Today my first baby was born.”
She also spoke at times with disdain about eagles, which she felt took attention from osprey recovery efforts, and often steal fish from ospreys. Eagles and ospreys don’t make great neighbors for one another.
But as I watched the osprey and eagle screech at each other and command the water and skies over Lake Arrowhead, I thought Zetterstrom would be thrilled that both birds have recovered from near extinction in Vermont, and now make their homes there side by side, even if it is an uneasy relationship.
I know I am, as each sighting is a reminder that Vermonters can solve environmental problems and benefit wildlife through sustained effort and collaboration, and of two special women who helped do just that.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and The Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography.
