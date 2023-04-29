A male osprey carries a stick almost as long as its 6-foot wingspan, depositing it on a nearly bare osprey nesting platform atop a utility pole. The bird positions the stick to its liking, rests for a minute, then lets out an angry call — chereek, chereek, chereek — as a bald eagle glides past, dipping its wings and nearly striking the osprey.

Two of my favorite birds, which I had a small role in returning to Vermont’s skies along with dozens of other Vermonters including two extraordinary women — are now neighbors and competitors at the top of the avian food chain at Lake Arrowhead in Milton.

