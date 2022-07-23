Whether you’re in need of some garden inspiration or just an outdoor diversion from your day-to-day routine, a visit to the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, will provide all that and more.
Established in 1934, the garden’s mission is to inspire and educate, and it succeeds admirably. A leisurely stroll among its 24 acres reveals the pretty and the practical.
Stop at the visitor center for guest check-in services, garden information and gift shopping. The “Guide to the Gardens” included with admission is a handy reference to the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s abundant offerings.
While it might not look like anything special at first glance, the Tree of 40 Fruit is an art installation and an experiment. Throughout the course of several years, artist Sam Van Aken will continue the process of grafting cuttings from heirloom and locally grown stone fruits to the tree, with the number eventually reaching 40 varieties of peaches, cherries, plums, nectarines and apricots. During the spring, they’ll create a patchwork of color as the various branches bloom, continuing through the season as each produces its unique crop.
Educational opportunities and examples of good gardening practices abound in the area adjacent to the visitor center, though there’s no lack of creativity and eye candy for the gardener there.
For youngsters, the Children’s Discovery Garden has a Wishing Tree. Kids can write a message on a paper tag and tie it to the tree to join the thousands of wishes fluttering on its branches. Nearby in the Children’s Production Garden, raised beds allow youth taking part in the Farm and Garden Camp to experience first-hand growing and harvesting food crops.
Inspiration for adult gardeners can be found in the edible gardens where raised beds each feature a single crop. Many natural materials have been used to create supports for vining plants such as squash, cucumbers and beans. Espaliered pear (Pyrus ‘Barlett’ and ‘Summer Crisp’) trees create a living fence along either side of the path through the fruit and vegetable garden.
On the practical side, a rain garden collects runoff from the parking area, slowing the water and filtering it through the soil. A passive solar greenhouse overwinters plants, drawing heat from its impressive wall of black, water-filled drums that gather heat from the sunlight during the day and slowly release it at night. Another greenhouse is used to grow plants from seeds and cuttings.
The foyer of the Center House features an impressive living wall of plants and has an art exhibition space inside. On the hillside beside the house, a terraced herb garden offers patches of culinary herbs, herbs for tea, those that repel insects and so on. Here, as everywhere in the gardens, the air is alive with butterflies and bees taking full advantage of the flowers.
Amid the meandering pathways are numerous gardens within the garden featuring sun or shade lovers, roses, hostas and alpine plants. The daylily walk is an American Daylily Society display garden with over 200 cultivars. There is even a woodland pond garden.
When you visit the Berkshire Botanical Garden, be prepared for a fair amount of walking. But don’t let that deter you as an abundance of seating is scattered throughout the garden. In addition, most of the paths are wheelchair accessible.
The garden is open daily from May 1 through Oct. 31 with educational opportunities offered year-round. For more information about all the Berkshire Botanical Garden has to offer, see its website at www.berkshirebotanical.org online.
Deborah J. Benoit is a UVM Extension master gardener from North Adams, Massachusetts, who is a member of Vermont’s Bennington County Chapter.
