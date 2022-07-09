Strawberry season is reaching its end, which means blueberry season is on the horizon.
Blueberries typically ripen starting in July. Depending on the variety, they can even ripen into September.
At this point in the season, the blueberries do not need a lot of care. While you are waiting for the plants to fruit, it is important not to make too many changes so that the shrubs can focus on berry production. Performing garden maintenance out of season, such as pruning, fertilizing or even mulching, could throw off the plants and have a deleterious impact your berry crop.
Bushes can be mulched after the fruit is harvested to help retain soil moisture at the end of the season. Mulching after harvest is also a good practice for burying any fallen berries that could have been infected by the fungal disease called mummy berry.
Fertilizer and pruning should be done in the spring. Check out cooperative extension resources for the exact timing of spring pruning and fertilization.
What you can do is to make sure your blueberry bushes are getting at least 1 inch of water per week. Using an off-the-shelf rain gauge, or making your own out of a can and plastic ruler, could help you track how much rainwater your garden is getting each week, and when supplemental water is needed.
While waiting for your blueberries to ripen, familiarize yourself with the common diseases and pests that affect berries. Check out this resource from the University of Connecticut (go.uvm.edu/blueberries), which describes common problems that affect blueberries, along with information about planting, care and harvesting.
The most important pest of blueberry is the spotted wing drosophila (SWD). This small fruit fly lays eggs in ripening fruit, the larvae hatch and feed, causing the fruit to break down quickly. For more information, go to go.uvm.edu/swd online.
Once the berries are ripe, another major challenge to growing blueberries is that they are beloved by many birds and animals. The options for managing wildlife grazing are unfortunately limited.
Using netting with holes less that 1 millimeter to cover the bushes will exclude SWD and birds, but the edges will need to be secured at the base of the plants. However, netting can be difficult to remove when it is time to pick.
Another netting option is to build a support structure out of plastic piping or wood, so that the netting doesn't rest directly on the bushes. This option makes it much easier to reach the bushes when it is time to pick. The downside is that it could be expensive and time-consuming to install.
Some people prefer to leave their berries uncovered, and pick the blueberries early. The berries will still be a bit tart, but the birds will not be as interested until they are sweeter.
You could also just do nothing, pick what you can and enjoy sharing the bounty with the wildlife that passes through. They will certainly appreciate it!
After harvesting, you can keep your picked berries in the refrigerator for up to a week, or freeze them right away for longer storage. I wait to rinse the berries until just before I eat them, so that the moisture doesn't affect the shelf life or texture while in the fridge.
Blueberries can be added to muffins, salads and pancakes or baked into pies. However, they might be the most enjoyable eaten by the handful.
Bonnie Kirn Donahue is a UVM Extension master gardener and landscape designer from central Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.