The Mountain Top Arboretum, in the Catskills, sits at an elevation of 2,400 feet and is approximately a two-hour drive from southern Vermont.
It was established in 1977 with seven acres and now encompasses 178 acres. The founders were Peter and Bonnie Ahrens, who had a passion for trees and nature.
The arboretum’s website (www.mtarboretum.org) describes it as a public garden displaying native plant communities of the Northeastern U.S., as well as a collection of cold-hardy native and exotic trees. Many of the native species here are also native to Vermont.
In addition to its year-round educational programming for adults and children, Mountain Top Arboretum provides scenic views and other types of events, including occasional concerts, bird walks and workshops. Check the website for upcoming programs. Additionally, the arboretum has hiking trails and is a fun a place to snowshoe in winter.
It has four distinct areas, six rain gardens and a Native Tree Trail. When you arrive, check out the Education Center, which has brochures available for the different areas. Following the map in the Native Tree Trail brochure is a good way to navigate through the arboretum.
The four areas are West Meadow, Woodland Walk, East Meadow and Spruce Glen. Each offers a different habitat, but they are all connected by trails, paths and boardwalks.
The West Meadow is an open area with native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and evergreen and deciduous trees. This area also includes a spiral labyrinth, rain garden and Bird Cove, which features native plants that attract birds and pollinators.
The shaded Woodland Walk focuses on preservation of plants and trees associated with northern Catskills deciduous forests. The preservation aspect includes a project to save white ash from the emerald ash borer. This area has a fairy garden, seasonal wildflowers, such as trillium and wild geraniums and a mountain laurel collection.
Many tree and shrub species, along with many types of ferns, ground covers, sedges and woodland grasses, can be found in the East Meadow. This is the area with the longest stretch of boardwalk and is the best for bird watching.
The Spruce Glen hosts many trees, including native eastern hemlocks. In the 19th century, the tanning industry prospered in this area as it used hemlocks for producing tannic acid baths.
The arboretum, with a suggested donation of $5, is at 4 Maude Adams Road in Tannersville, New York. It is open dawn to dusk daily, year-round. None of the paths are paved so navigating with a stroller or in a wheelchair may be difficult. It is dog-friendly in some but not all areas.
Food is not allowed as it would attract bears and other local critters, so before or after your visit, stop in the village’s downtown area to enjoy a meal at one of the many dining establishments. Or consider a visit to nearby Kaaterskill Falls, the highest waterfalls in the state.
Jodi Larison is a UVM Extension master gardener intern from West Dover.
