Feb. 20-26 is National Invasive Species Awareness Week. Each year, organizations around the country use this week to raise awareness about invasive species, the threat they pose and how to prevent their spread.

Most invasive insect infestations are first discovered by alert community members with early detection being the key to slowing the spread, if not eradicating these pests. In Vermont, three invasive forest pests of concern to watch for are the hemlock woolly adelgid, beech leaf disease and spotted lanternfly.

