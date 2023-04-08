Vermont gardeners will be able to get their soils screened for lead at no cost at Garden Soil Health Day, from 1 to 4 p.m. May 13 at the University of Vermont Horticulture Research and Education Center (“Hort Farm”), at 65 Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington.

As part of the national Soil Screening, Health, Outreach, and Partnership (soilSHOP) initiative, the event will provide free lead screening of vegetable garden soils to ensure safe and healthy home and community gardening. Interested gardeners should bring their soil sample in a plastic, zip-locked, storage bag for screening.

