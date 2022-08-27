Milkweed is a critically important plant for the monarch butterfly, which is threatened with extinction. The monarch caterpillar uses milkweed as its primary food source, and its powerful flowers provide nectar for countless butterflies, bees and insects.

If you stop and observe a milkweed plant in flower for even a short time, you likely will see a frenzy of insect activity, which instantly illustrates how important these plants are to nature.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.