Did you know most houseplants sold in stores are actually tropical perennials? That’s right.

The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum, native to Africa) and peace lily (Spathiphyllum, native to rainforests of Venezuela and Colombia) that make themselves at home in your home originated in tropical climates. So did the Boston fern (Nephrolepis exaltat) from Central and South America, Africa and the West Indies. It is no surprise they don’t like the cold of our New England winters and therefore will not survive outdoors after the first frost.

