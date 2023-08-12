MAG_UVMExt_rosepowdmildew.jpg

A white or gray coating on the foliage of roses is often a telltale sign of powdery mildew. 

 Photo by Jay W. Pscheidt

Gardeners may notice a white coating on the leaves of their cucurbit plants, phlox, roses and lilacs. This is a common fungal disease called powdery mildew that appears this time of year on several different hosts.

The whitish gray “powder” seen on both sides of leaves, stems and flowers are the spores of the fungal pathogen. These spores are lightweight and are carried on air currents to other susceptible crops throughout the growing season.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0