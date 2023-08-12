An 1890 Boston Sunday Herald article reported “the art of the landscape gardener has been employed, not so much to render Olana beautiful as to make it picturesque.”

Olana, in Hudson, New York, is a New York State Park that’s approximately a 1½-hour drive from southern Vermont. It was designed by Fredric Edwin Church and encompasses 250 acres with about 5 miles of carriage roads.

