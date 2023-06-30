MAG_UVMExt_hosta.jpg

Hostas, a perennial favorite of gardeners, are a shade-loving foliage plant with a round, mounding form, plain or striped foliage in various shades of green and white to lavender flowers in summer.

 Photo by Deborah J. Benoit

What do you do when there’s more shade and shadow than sunshine in your garden? While your plant selections will likely differ from those chosen for a sunny spot, there are still plenty of beautiful flowering plants from which to choose.

When selecting plants for a shady spot, first determine how much light it receives. Even beds that are primarily in full sun can contain areas that are part sun/part shade when larger plants shade smaller ones.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0