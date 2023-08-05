If you want to add a touch of architectural interest to your shade garden, look no further than the graceful silhouette of Solomon’s seal.

Solomon’s seal is a hardy herbaceous perennial for shade that spreads through rhizomes to form clumps of tall arching stems covered with attractive green foliage. Its name refers to the circular scars left by its stems on the rhizomes after die-back. According to folklore, the biblical King Solomon placed his seal upon this plant when he recognized its great medicinal value.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0