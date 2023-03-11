Plant materials have been used to solve crimes on television shows, in books and in real life. The use of plant materials in solving crimes is called forensic botany. Plant materials utilized in solving crimes have included flowers, fruits, leaves, pollen, seeds and wood.

In his book, “Fruits of the Poisonous Tree: A Joe Gunther Mystery,” Vermont author Archer Mayor’s character, Detective J.P. Tyler, when commenting on evidence from a crime scene, held up a small baggie with a tiny fragment of organic matter in it. As to this organic matter, he stated “It’s Russian olive … not a rare plant … The point is, there ain’t a single Russian olive on Gail’s property.”

