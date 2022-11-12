My grandmother had a green thumb. A self-taught gardener, she cultivated a bountiful garden every summer, tended a large variety of indoor plants and was always ready to experiment with, and learn about, new varieties. One of my favorite memories of her as a gardener relates to a small, green, succulent-like leaf she found on the sidewalk near her apartment.

We had just arrived for a visit when she found this small leaf. Her excitement seemed excessive as she described how she had found a piece of a Christmas cactus. I watched as she carefully put the leaf in some moist potting soil. I forgot about this incident until some time later when Grandma showed me a lush green plant, which she proudly reported had grown from that small leaf she picked up from the sidewalk.

