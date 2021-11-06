Standing at the top of a mountain, everything can make sense. There is something about an expansive view that puts life’s details into perspective.
It was likely the same for Benton MacKaye, the founder of the Appalachian Trail, when he stood atop Vermont’s Stratton Mountain more than 100 years ago. Standing there, taking in the beauty, the young man envisioned a long-distance hiking trail that would span thousands of miles along the East Coast. He wanted everyone to be able to experience the wildness and beauty he was enjoying in that moment.
MacKaye published his proposal in a periodical journal a few years later, in 1921, and by 1925 the trail was under construction. Today, trail groups like the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Green Mountain Club, Randolph Mountain Club, and the National Park Service are celebrating the centennial anniversary of the creation of the Appalachian Trail, a 2,190-mile hiking trail that runs from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Joining in on this 100-year celebration is a new podcast called “The Green Tunnel.” The title is a reference to the long miles of greenery that hikers encounter on the Appalachian Trail, or “the AT”, as it’s known among fans. Produced by R2 Studios, a division of the Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media at George Mason University in Virginia, the podcast is archiving historic details of the AT, while also educating and entertaining listeners.
In a voice that lends easily to storytelling, podcast creator, historian, hiker and host Mills Kelly aims to “look beyond the green” to tell stories of the people who made the trail what it is today.
“When you’re out hiking on the Appalachian Trail, there’s a very good chance you’ll hike by an old stacked stone wall,” says Kelly’s voice over the airwaves on episode two, titled “What Came Before.” He continues: “Or you might hike by a chimney standing by itself in the middle of the trees. Or, you might notice that the trail you’re on has ruts . . . made by old wagon wheels or old cars.”
The trail, he explains in this episode of the podcast, goes past the old homes of people who used to live in the mountains hundreds of years ago. The stories he shares offer clues to the communities who used to exist along the trail, long before it arrived. This episode brings listeners into these mountain communities to learn what life looked before the trail was built, “a time when the mountains were a very different place,” says Kelly.
In the first episode, called “Founding the Trail,” Kelly chronicles the life stories of MacKaye and Myron Avery, giving context to two of the men who played a critical role in the construction of the trail, once MacKaye’s vision gained steam. These two men were from different backgrounds and of different generations, they experienced different heartbreaks and had different motivations, and their collaboration was marked by differing viewpoints and frequent disputes. Still, MacKaye, who lived into his 80s, got to see his trail completed and grow rapidly in popularity.
One of the upcoming episodes, which Kelly says will be a lot of fun, is on trail food. For this one, Kelly went back to records and artifacts from the earliest thru-hikers of the AT, like Gene Espy, who was the second person to hike from one end to the other in a single hiking season, in summer 1951. In his research, he found archived packing lists, and the food lists, or “grub lists,” he says, called for starkly different meal ingredients and heavy cooking gear, compared to the ready-made packaged meals and lightweight kitchen setups that hikers carry today. For example, in an old document that gave advice for hikers who were planning to spend 10 days in the Maine wilderness, the grub list included a 10-pound slab of bacon and a frying pan.
When it comes to sharing history of the AT, Kelly has a lot of experience with the trail. He has been hiking on the AT since 1972, when he was 11, and both of his kids grew up hiking the trail, as well. In the meantime, he also made a career as a historian. These two aspects of his life came together in his professional role at George Mason University when he needed to find an area of research to collaborate on with his graduate students. He asked himself, “If I could do anything, what would it be?” His answer: Research the history of the AT.
Now that it is up and running, the podcast series is being created along with a team of producers. They are joined by a pair of Virginia-based musicians who lend southern musical flavor to each episode. Three seasons worth of episodes are mapped out already, and the team is considering a fourth season.
The Center for History and New Media, where “The Green Tunnel” is being produced, has been digitally recording history, even before the World Wide Web was a thing. The founder of the organization, the late Roy Rosenzweig, was a “people’s historian,” Kelly explains. “He wanted to democratize access to history.” In other words, rather than relying on books at the library, Rosenzweig wanted audiences to be privy to the conversations among historians as they were recording their research and stories.
“The first projects,” explains Kelly, “were CD ROMs, because that was the really cool technology in 1994.” Then, with the onset of the internet, the organization began building websites and, as the center grew, collecting digital history of important events, such as 9/11. The organization created the largest digital history in existence at 38,000 individual stories collected about that event.
Now, says Kelly, podcasting is a continuation of the work of digitally archiving history. He says the majority of people consume historical information through podcasts and YouTube and, while he did consider YouTube as a platform to share the history of the AT, he landed on podcasts as the best format.
“It’s an incredibly intimate form of communication,” Kelly says of podcasts. “It’s as if you’re speaking to them from inside their skull,” he says. It’s a chance, he adds, to really be with his audience. And that’s important because, ultimately, he explains, “we’re educators.”
The result is a series that transports listeners to the wildness and beauty of the AT, just as MacKaye envisioned it from the top of the mountain. Except, in this case, listeners can be transported to the AT from the comfort of their favorite armchair.
Visit http://greentunnel.rrchnm.org to listen to episodes of the podcast, or to learn more about the people producing the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.