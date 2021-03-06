Rambling through the woods on skis is one of my favorite pastimes. I bet many Vermonters can relate: It’s fun, but it’s also a chance to commune with nature, to be with the trees and streams and snow, and it brings my stress levels way down. No matter what kind of day I’m having, it always sets me right.
Often while I’m out there, I think about the relics of human history I see all around me: the stone walls, metal scraps from older agricultural endeavors, the massive, arching maple trees that once stood in open pastures but are now surrounded by young forest. I like to think about the people who walked that land for hundreds of years before me.
Then, recently, on a ski near my home, it hit me: There is a history that stretches far beyond the relatively recent colonial settlement of Vermont, and I know little to nothing about it. Around that same day, I noticed a friend on Facebook was tagging her own ski outings with the location marker “ancestral lands of the Wabanaki Confederacy.” I wanted to know more and began looking around for a history lesson.
While I was doing this research, I learned Mount Mansfield, a mountain whose ridges, shoulders, saddles and summit I’ve gotten to know well through the years, has a different Abenaki name: Mozdebiwajo, or Moosehead Mountain. It felt odd to me we were calling it anything other than its original, indigenous name.
I began to wonder: What other names exist for this landscape? Who were the people who lived here long before my own ancestors arrived? In what ways is this land important to them? Why don’t I know their stories? These questions led me to some very powerful conversations with tribal members, archaeologists and land managers, who are all asking these same questions.
There is a long and remarkable history of people inhabiting the land now called Vermont, and it goes back 12,000 years prior to settlement by European colonists. However, much of that story isn’t being told. But learning Native American place names, like the name of Mount Mansfield, is one access point to that history. And, says Rich Holschuh, a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Elnu Abenaki and a cultural researcher, these small steps, like learning an indigenous place name, can lead to the bigger story behind them.
“A place name is an idea that most people can access,” says Holschuh, by phone from his home in Wantastegok, the Elnu Abenaki name for what is today called Brattleboro. Take the story of Brattleboro, for example: The town is named for a very wealthy aristocrat, William Brattle, who invested heavily in land prospects all over New England, including in southern Vermont.
But as local legend explains it, Brattle is said to have never even stepped foot in the town. Although in his research, Holschuh has found that to not quite be true, Brattle certainly didn’t have a personal connection to the land, other than making money off it. But naming the town after significant people was a traditional practice among European settlers, and so “Brattleboro” it has been since the 1700s.
Wantastegok, the Abenaki name for the same geographic area, however, is a three-part word that describes a strong current of moving water, referring to the confluence there of the local stretches of the West and Connecticut rivers. The name translates to “at the river where something is lost.”
Retreat Farm, in Brattleboro, held a naming ceremony for Wantastegok last summer, near the farmstead, where interpretive signs were added along a public riverside trail. The signs share the indigenous names and history of the nearby area. For the Elnu Abenaki, it was a village, and the site was rich farmland used for hundreds of years, before it was flooded by the Vernon Dam in 1909.
Interestingly, Wantastegok is one of two sites in Vermont where petroglyphs are known to exist. Though these particular artifacts are now under the reservoir created by the dam, these images transcribed into the rock denote the significance of this land to the people who left these markings, and for their descendants who are living here today. As Holschuh points out, “people don’t just go around banging carvings into rocks for no reason.”
Holschuh spoke at the ceremony last summer: “The trail and the opportunities to learn along that trail will help to explain some of the stories that you probably haven’t heard before. Why is this place called Brattleboro now? There is a story. Why is it not called Wanstastegok? Why are the meadows covered with water, and not rich farmland as they once were? There is a story.”
The naming of places for the Abenaki, explains Carol McGranaghan, who is chairwoman of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs, was often based on natural features. Take, for instance, Kettle Pond in Groton State Park: the Abenaki name is Kokwabagwisek, which translates to “we are at the whirlpool.” Places were never named after people, she explains.
McGranaghan is now working with Vermont State Parks to research the indigenous place names, like those of mountains and streams, within the state park system. These names will be added, along with the pronunciations and stories behind each one, to interpretive signs and brochures throughout the 55 state parks around Vermont.
“It’s an opportunity to acknowledge that we were not the first people here,” says Rebecca Roy, who is an interpretive program manager with VSP and is coordinating the indigenous names project. Roy points out, currently, many of the brochures and materials at the park explain the history of the land from the beginning of the settlement period, and don’t typically go further back than that.
“All of these places have stories that aren’t being told,” says Roy. The parks, she says, see thousands of visitors every year, and so, as a major “face” of Vermont, they are an important place to tell these stories.
On the phone with Holschuh, he tells me a Lakota story he heard told by Ghost Horse, who talked about walking in a place that might be described as “the middle of nowhere.” But Ghost Horse said, “I was not in ‘the middle of nowhere.’ I was in the center of everything.” And this is central to the way Abenaki language describes the world; it’s all based on a relationship of equality, or oneness. This is not a romantic notion, but an entirely different way of viewing things, compared to the colonial settlers’ point of view.
“It flip-flops who is present and what matters,” says Holschuh. “You just happen to be surrounded by everything that is important.”
He elaborates: “Instead of this, you say, ‘None of this is important. What is important is what is happening 500 miles away where I work.’ And then you are not present. And when you see yourself as separate from everything, you objectify it. And that is how you can then buy and sell water rights, box it up and ship it across the world, cut down a forest and replace it with a monoculture, and you think, ‘That’s OK.’ But it’s not OK, and the planet is going to hell.”
It’s a difference in perspective that is starkly apparent when you consider the nature of the English language, compared to Abenaki language: English is two-thirds nouns; two-thirds of Abenaki words, on the other hand, are verbs.
“That’s just mind blowing to me,” says Holschuh, considering that language is the medium we use to discuss with each other how we see the world. And the words we use have big implications, especially for how we treat each other and the world around us.
So what do we do about all of this? We start at the beginning, says Holschuh. Thinking again about Wantastegok, “at the river where something is lost,” Holschuh says, “That name evokes curiosity.” And getting curious, he says, is part of the process.
“People can say, ‘OK, this place had a different name,’ and we can put up a sign, hopefully with a description, and that starts a conversation,” says Holschuh. “I’m in favor of taking these small steps, and then we can build from there.”
Holschuh points to the importance of education and raising Native American voices. The website of the Atowi Project, (www.atowi.org) is a great place to start: It includes articles and blog posts by indigenous authors, a video of the Wantastegok ceremony, and a moving TED talk by Elnu tribe member Melody Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.