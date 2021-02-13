If you’re like me, you probably wake up in the morning, make coffee and breakfast, and ready yourself for your day without putting much thought to what’s happening beneath your feet.
That’s not the case for Julia Boyles.
As a geologist for the Vermont Geological Survey, Boyles is at her desk by 7:45 a.m., thinking about exactly that. Her workday is comprised of research and analysis that helps us better understand the ground beneath our feet, including important geologic events, like landslides and earthquakes, and the movement and contamination of groundwater.
“The winter months are my off season, when I catch up on all the things that happened during the field season,” explains Boyles from her home office in Berlin. She is currently working remotely as result of state office closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a lot of analysis work,” she says, like cartography (mapping) plus analyzing data and coding to help her automate some of the more repetitive tasks of her work. She responds to questions from the public and from other scientists and staff within the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, where her own two-person VGS team is housed.
“A lot of people don’t think of geology in everyday life, but it’s right under your feet,” points out Boyles. And, she explains, there is a connection between geology and human health.
That connection is clear for a person sitting in their kitchen drinking coffee: The safety of their morning beverage is dependent on the quality of their groundwater. And groundwater is intricately connected to what is found underground, because that groundwater interreacts with rocks beneath the surface.
Several of Boyles’ projects are related to groundwater contamination, including at sites in Rutland, Clarendon and Bennington. A former chemical plant that made Teflon coatings in North Bennington, for example, spewed harmful chemicals into the air for years, before the plant closed in 2002. The emissions from the smokestack included perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) that made its way from the air to the ground and into the groundwater. Drinking water wells were contaminated and in at least one case, the presence of PFOA was 29 times higher than the state’s drinking water standard. Local residents complained of nosebleeds, migraines and sore throats.
Boyles’ team, which includes state geologist Jonathan Kim, does not serve in a regulatory capacity — that work is left to other divisions with DEC — but they do provide the data and analysis that helps everyone working on issues such as drinking water contamination.
“My job is thinking about ‘the plumbing,’” she says, meaning the path rainwater takes through the ground before it becomes our drinking water or moves into waterways like streams and lakes. In fact, she can even map that groundwater movement.
About groundwater and any contaminants it may contain, she says, “We are asking, where is it going? When will it get there? And where should we look next?” To answer those questions, her team’s focus is on research, mapping, analysis, data and technical assistance.
During the warmer months that comprise her field season, Boyles lead aerial drone surveys in Rutland and Clarendon to study the bedrock, and to figure out how PFOA flows through our groundwater. By knowing the course taken by PFOA contamination, she can understand where it flows, and pinpoint where the contamination comes from.
The work is similar for a project at Lake Carmi in Franklin County, where her team is part of a group looking at how excess nutrients get into the lake and trigger algae blooms, like toxic cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The algae feed on excess nutrients, like phosphorous and nitrogen, and scientists understand that one source of these excess nutrients is related to land use, such as farming practices. But these nutrients occur naturally underground as well, points out Boyles, and they could move through the groundwater, too. Her team’s role is to better understand how these nutrients get to the lake.
“We’re interested in understanding, do ground water and surface water interact? Is ground water carrying nutrients to the lake? And where are these excess nutrients coming from?” says Boyles.
Once Boyles and Kim can figure out how phosphorus contamination flows into lakes via groundwater, they will be able to work with farmers and residents to identify ways to reduce this contamination to prevent future algae blooms.
But her work goes beyond groundwater movement and includes earthquakes and landslides, both of which do happen in Vermont. The most dramatic example of a landslide in recent history is the Cotton Brook landslide in Mount Mansfield State Forest. In 2001, it took out one dozen acres of hillside and moved 250,000 cubic meters of material, all of which is being deposited into the water of the Cotton Brook and Waterbury Reservoir.
There are many scientists and professionals working on the landslide, and Boyles’ specific role is to figure out the conditions that lead to slides like this one. The aim is to be able to predict them before they happen, and to avoid catastrophic damage to Vermont communities.
Other work that falls on her desk is mandated by state statute, like mapping the presence of sand and gravel deposits. Town officials can then use this information to find the deposits, which can be used by local road crews. Plus, city, state and town officials, as well as engineers and construction workers, can use the geologic information she compiles to understand the structure of the ground beneath their building projects.
Boyles has always been fascinated by what’s under our feet. “I always loved magma and volcanoes,” she says, of her favorite geological topics. She earned a bachelor of science degree in geology at the State University of New York in Plattsburgh, where she was particularly inspired by Dr. Mary Roden-Tice, whom Boyles describes as a real pioneer for women in geology.
“She was an amazing scientist, she was such a trail blazer,” says Boyles about her professor. “She loved geology, loved her work and was such a good teacher.” Boyles says her jaw was on the floor from the first day of class with Roden-Tice, she was so inspired. Boyles is now working on a graduate degree at San Jose State University in California, studying the chemistry of rocks, and she’s writing her thesis in addition to her regular work at VGS.
As for her work at VGS, says Boyles, it boils down to this: “We’re trying to provide people with information to answer the questions they might have.”
