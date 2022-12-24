‘It’s magical,” says Evan Perkins about wild ice skating — that is, skating on “wild ice” or natural ice, a segment of ice skating more formally called Nordic skating, due to its originating in that part of the world.
Perkins co-owns Small Axe Farm in Barnet along with Heidi Choate, who also joins Perkins on wild ice outings. The two work hard throughout the growing season, producing salad mixes, microgreens, heirloom tomatoes, salad radishes and cucumbers. Then, in the winter, says Perkins, it’s their time to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
Perkins says of the winter, “We’re farmers, so this is our time to be out in nature.”
Perkins grew up paddling in all the waterways in the Northeast Kingdom, but on ice skates, when the ice is good, “you get to fly through all these beautiful wild areas.” There is solitude out there, and it’s rarely ever crowded due to the ephemeral nature of good ice.
“You have to catch it while it’s there, and then it’s gone,” says Perkins about the ever-changing condition of wild ice. From about November to April, though, there is always somewhere to go.
Perkins is part of a larger wild ice-skating community in the Northeast, a group that has been active in the Northeast Kingdom for the past 30 years. First, this community operated as a phone tree, letting each know where the ice was safe and good; now, it looks more like email listservs and Facebook groups to keep each other informed.
Being informed includes also knowing how to stay safe, and that is not something Perkins takes lightly. Throughout the past 13 years of wild ice skating, Perkins has fallen through the ice only two times, and both of those instances were only partial submersion; still, being wet and cold in the outdoors in winter is highly dangerous. Those two instances were both more recently, as Perkins pushes himself to go on longer and more wild outings.
In general, though, he says, “I have really good ice reading skills and good ice science skills.”
Knowing how to assess the thickness and safety of ice is one piece of it but being prepared is of high import. Wild skating, compared to skating on a maintained rink or local pond, means skating on ice that hasn’t been fully scouted.
Perkins says there is a common saying in wild ice skating: “There is no safe ice.” That means even when the ice is 2-feet thick.
To stay safe, wild ice skaters like Perkins and Choate carry ice picks that they wear around their neck. There are ice-fishing styles and Nordic-skating-specific styles, both of which can be purchased locally. Skaters also wear a floatation backpack which includes a dry bag filled with a full change of clothes, extra gear and food. Although, says Perkins, some people skate in dry suits so they can carry less clothing.
Helmets are also critical, points out Perkins, because “a bad head injury on ice is super easy.”
Lastly, skaters carry a throw rope. This is a weighted line that is carried in a special bag, and it’s available to help rescue someone who has gone through the ice.
For those who want to get started with wild ice skating, Perkins recommends learning the basics from others who have been doing it. Joining the local listservs, such as VT Nordic Skating on Google Groups or a similar group in New Hampshire, is a great way to start to learn the basics, understand the gear, and connect with others who might be willing to explore wild ice with a beginner. There are also Facebook groups, plus Vermonter Bob Gill, who is responsible for developing an ethic of safety among Nordic skaters in Vermont, maintains a website dedicated to wild ice skating, at lakeice.squarespace.com online.
For those skaters who want to stick to tamer waters, many towns and private businesses around Vermont maintain outdoor ice-skating areas, including two ice rinks in municipal parks in downtown St. Johnsbury. One rink is on the corner of Winter Street and Main Street and the other is on the corner of Concord and Cortland streets. Joe Fox, also of Barnet, is one of many volunteers who helps maintain the Main Street rink, which city residents have been skating on for over 100 years. The rinks include warming sheds to use for changing into and out of skates.
The ice rink is set up on top of a snow base. After the first significant snow fall, municipal staff plow a flat surface of snow at the park. Then, using ground hydrants and old fire hose from the local fire department, the surface is flooded with water and left to freeze.
Fox says it’s a lot of work, and it’s cold out there, but it’s also worth it. He’s been maintaining this rink for 17 years, since his son start playing hockey as a young child. He continues now because “it’s quiet,” he says. “It’s strangely meditative. It’s like a giant ice Zen Garden. You can put a layer of water down and watch it freeze while you’re standing there.”
Other communities maintain ice rinks in public recreational spaces, such as the recreation fields in Plainfield, Marshfield, Johnson and Richmond, as well as the town green in Cabot. There are local businesses, too, including Spruce Peak, part of Stowe Mountain Resort, which offers free, open-to-the-public ice skating, along with skate rentals inside the base lodge. The Hangar47, behind RB Technology in East Montpelier, is maintained by a local businessman, and the rink includes small hockey nets for people to use. For the last few years, a small rink has popped up on the State House lawn, too. And there is also the natural ice found at popular spots like Lake Morey in Fairlee and Brookfield Pond.
It’s important also not to overlook the joy of skating on a neighborhood pond or backyard flooded beaver meadow. In fact, Perkins grew up skating on a beaver pond in his backyard with his father. No matter the location, there are lots of ways to enjoy that magical feeling of gliding on ice.
